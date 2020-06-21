Pay under pressure, Dogs NRL meeting looms

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Canterbury's Dean Pay is one of numerous NRL coaches under pressure after Stephen Kearney's axing. Image by David Neilson/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Pay under pressure, Dogs NRL meeting looms

By Pamela Whaley

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 22:15:32

Canterbury coach Dean Pay leads a list of NRL coaches under immense pressure after Stephen Kearney’s brutal weekend axing by the Warriors.

The Bulldogs had a frenzied finish against Cronulla but could not rally for their second win of the season, going down 20-18 on Sunday night at Bankwest Stadium.

Pay is contracted to the club until the end of the year but, after just one win from the opening six matches, he remains unlikely to land a contract extension.

A board meeting scheduled for Thursday might be the deciding factor as off-contract players need stability in the head coach role to re-sign, or for the club to recruit.

“They’ve got a meeting this week. That’s their job. I’ll just keep doing mine,” Pay said after the game.

“We’re starting to get our cap back in order and we need to buy some real quality players to put around these young blokes that are turning up and give 100 per cent each and every week. 

“And that’s what they’ve been doing. You seen tonight how much fight they’ve got. And it’s difficult. They’re under difficult circumstances.”

Off-contract star forward Adam Elliott said on Sunday while he loved the club, he needed to make his next decision with his head, not his heart.

“I’d jump in front of a train for the club but I’ve got a young family now and it’s that point in my career where I have to make smart decisions, informed decisions,” he told Fox Sports.

“I’m just going to turn up and try and play as good as I can for the Bulldogs and, hopefully, that will sort itself out.”

And despite the Sharks escaping with a two-point victory over the Bulldogs, heat is on coach John Morris with only two wins in 2020.

After six rounds, Kearney is the only coach to be axed but similar records for Pay, Morris, Paul Green, Paul McGregor and Anthony Seibold are cause for concern.

It foreshadows a coaching merry-go-round which might kick off once the Warriors set their sights on a long-term replacement for Kearney.

Already, South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has been linked to both the Warriors and Bulldogs’ jobs, as well as a reunion with the Dragons after guiding them to the 2010 premiership.

Paul McGregor, given a reprieve a fortnight ago by the Dragons’ board, has since won two games, including Saturday’s 20-8 victory over Gold Coast, which has eased tensions.

North Queensland’s dismal 34-0 first-half performance on Saturday against the Wests Tigers raised questions over Green’s future at the club, which he led to the 2015 title.

Green was an immediate success when he joined the Cowboys in 2014 but they have failed to make the finals for the past two years and are on track for another poor season.

However, he is contracted on a deal worth a reported $1 million a year until the end of next season. Sacking him would be a costly exercise.

Brisbane coach Seibold is in his second season at the club but his future is already under threat after Thursday’s fourth-straight loss to Newcastle.

Incredibly, since the competition resumed, the Broncos have failed to score a second-half point, and their lone try against the Knights came from an intercept.

The coaching drama caps off a significant round in which the top eight teams drew further in front of the rest of the competition.

The Roosters established themselves as premiership favourites with a win over ladder-leading Parramatta, while Penrith shocked with their third victory over Melbourne in 15 years.

South Sydney scored a 40-10 win on Friday night over the Warriors, which proved to be the nail in the coffin for Kearney.

Latest sport

rugby league

Pay under pressure, Dogs NRL meeting looms

Canterbury coach Dean Pay is under increasing pressure to keep his job after another loss in round six of the NRL.

Australian rules football

AFL's hub teams struggles continue in Qld

Gold Coast's destruction of Adelaide on Sunday ensured the AFL's hub teams are 0-4 against Queensland teams since arriving in the Sunshine State.

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic hurt in gutsy Manly NRL win

Tom Trbojevic has suffered a hamstring injury but Des Hasler claims Manly's 14-6 win over Canberra is one of the best he's seen at the NRL club.

Australian rules football

Essendon AFL matches in doubt due to virus

Conor McKenna's positive COVID-19 test has cast doubt over whether Essendon will be able to fulfil their AFL fixtures in the coming weeks.

sport

NRL and AFL crowd boosts for Qld stadiums

Queensland will allow up to 10,000 people to attend NRL and AFL games from next weekend after easing COVID-19 restrictions at stadiums.

news

virus diseases

Victoria outbreak reminder of virus risks

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says events in Victoria are a timely reminder that Australian is not immune to COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL's hub teams struggles continue in Qld

Gold Coast's destruction of Adelaide on Sunday ensured the AFL's hub teams are 0-4 against Queensland teams since arriving in the Sunshine State.

world

homicide

UK stabbings treated as terror attack

A stabbing rampage in a British park that killed three people is being treated by police as a terrorist attack.