It will soon be revealed what George Pell knew about child sexual abuse complaints in Victoria. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Pell royal commission findings due out

By Megan Neil

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 22:23:14

A royal commission’s findings about what Cardinal George Pell knew about child sexual abuse allegations in Victoria in the 1970s and 1980s will be released on Thursday.

Previously blacked-out information in two Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse reports will be published after being tabled in federal parliament.

Cardinal Pell has said he does not expect there to be bad findings against him.

“I’d be very surprised if there’s any bad findings against me at all,” he told commentator Andrew Bolt in an interview last month.

The former Vatican treasurer and Melbourne and Sydney archbishop was released from a Victorian prison on April 7 after the High Court overturned his five abuse convictions.

The royal commission’s separate reports into the Catholic Church’s response to abuse complaints and allegations in the Melbourne archdiocese and Victoria’s Ballarat diocese were released in December 2017.

Both had sections blacked out to avoid prejudicing any current or future prosecutions, including the abuse case against Cardinal Pell.

The royal commission findings will not relate to abuse allegations against Cardinal Pell, but rather his knowledge of and response to complaints against priests and Christian Brothers in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 2016, Cardinal Pell told the royal commission he was deceived about pedophile priests in “a world of crimes and cover-ups”.

Cardinal Pell was a Ballarat priest from 1973 until 1984, overseeing the diocese’s schools and at times acting as an adviser to the bishop.

He also served as one of the Melbourne archbishop’s advisers while an auxiliary bishop between 1987 and 1996.

The unredacted royal commission reports are expected to be released after they are tabled in the Senate on Thursday morning.

