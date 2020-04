Cardinal George Pell says he feels no ill will towards the man who accused him of child sexual abuse.

Cardinal Pell said he had consistently maintained his innocence while suffering from a serious injustice, which had now been remedied with the High Court’s unanimous decision to overturn his convictions.

“I hold no ill will toward my accuser. I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough.”