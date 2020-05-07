Pell surprised by abuse inquiry’s views

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cardinal George Pell says he is surprised by the findings of a royal commission into child abuse. Image by AP PHOTO

inquiry

Pell surprised by abuse inquiry’s views

By Megan Neil

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 20:46:36

Cardinal George Pell argues the child abuse royal commission’s strongest findings against him are not backed up by the evidence.

The royal commission concluded Cardinal Pell knew Ballarat priest Gerald Ridsdale was moved between parishes because of sex abuse allegations and failed to push an archbishop to remove Melbourne priest Peter Searson.

It also rejected Cardinal Pell’s claim he was deceived by Catholic Church officials about the two priests.

The former Vatican treasurer, who was released from jail last month after the High Court overturned his child abuse convictions, said he was surprised by some of the royal commission’s views about his actions.

“These views are not supported by evidence,” Cardinal Pell said.

The commission found Cardinal Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by clergy in the early 1970s, after the former Melbourne and Sydney archbishop agreed it was “on his radar”.

The commission concluded Cardinal Pell likely knew of Ridsdale’s sexual transgressions at a 1977 meeting of Ballarat Bishop Ronald Mulkearns’ advisers, when he was a new consultor.

The commissioners rejected Cardinal Pell’s evidence that Bishop Mulkearns lied to the consultors in 1982 when Ridsdale was removed from Mortlake parish.

“Cardinal Pell’s evidence that ‘paedophilia was not mentioned’ and that the ‘true’ reason was not given is not accepted,” the report said.

Cardinal Pell said none of the consultors who gave evidence said they were made aware of Ridsdale’s offending at the 1977 and 1982 meetings.

The commission also rejected Cardinal Pell’s evidence he was deceived by Melbourne Catholic education officials, after a 1989 delegation of Doveton teachers complained to him about Searson.

The commission found he should have urged Melbourne Archbishop Frank Little to take action against Searson.

Cardinal Pell removed Searson after becoming archbishop in 1996.

Current Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli again apologised for the archdiocese’s failure to protect children.

“While the passage of time can never obscure the systemic failings of leadership, process and culture of that period, the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne has acted upon the recommendations of the royal commission,” he said.

“Much has changed as a result.”

Current Ballarat Bishop Paul Bird said the diocese acknowledged the past failings that allowed the terrible abuse of so many children.

“The diocese also acknowledges the tragic consequences of that abuse to those abused and their families.”

A number of abuse survivors have taken civil action against the Melbourne archdiocese and Ballarat diocese.

“Sadly for a number of them while the findings will be deeply disappointing, including that the abuse they suffered was known and not acted on, it will be of little surprise,” Maurice Blackburn lawyer Michelle James said.

The royal commission rejected some claims about Cardinal Pell’s knowledge of abuse while a Ballarat priest and Melbourne auxiliary bishop in the 1970s and 1980s.

Latest news

politics

States to make call on easing restrictions

Federal and state leaders are weighing up the delicate balance between easing social and business restrictions while guarding against a second coronavirus wave.

disaster and accident

Gas blast could have been Qld's Pike River

The CFMEU says miners had previously expressed their concerns about gas levels in a Queensland coalmine before the explosion that severely injured five men.

inquiry

Pell surprised by abuse inquiry's views

Cardinal George Pell says he is surprised by some of the child abuse royal commission's findings about what his knowledge of pedophile priests.

virus diseases

Andrews stands firm on cluster handling

The Victorian government is sticking strong on its handling of a coronavirus cluster at an abattoir after another 13 cases were linked to it.

epidemic and plague

NSW careful on easing virus restrictions

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says life could return to something somewhat normal by the end of June ahead of a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

news

politics

States to make call on easing restrictions

Federal and state leaders are weighing up the delicate balance between easing social and business restrictions while guarding against a second coronavirus wave.

sport

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

world

virus diseases

Splits emerge as countries ease lockdowns

Moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns have produced opposing factions in many countries as opinions diverge on the method of returning to normal.