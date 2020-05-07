Pell surprised by abuse inquiry’s views

Cardinal George Pell argues the child abuse royal commission’s strongest findings against him are not backed up by the evidence.

The royal commission concluded Cardinal Pell knew Ballarat priest Gerald Ridsdale was moved between parishes because of sex abuse allegations and failed to push an archbishop to remove Melbourne priest Peter Searson.

It also rejected Cardinal Pell’s claim he was deceived by Catholic Church officials about the two priests.

The former Vatican treasurer, who was released from jail last month after the High Court overturned his child abuse convictions, said he was surprised by some of the royal commission’s views about his actions.

“These views are not supported by evidence,” Cardinal Pell said.

The commission found Cardinal Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by clergy in the early 1970s, after the former Melbourne and Sydney archbishop agreed it was “on his radar”.

The commission concluded Cardinal Pell likely knew of Ridsdale’s sexual transgressions at a 1977 meeting of Ballarat Bishop Ronald Mulkearns’ advisers, when he was a new consultor.

The commissioners rejected Cardinal Pell’s evidence that Bishop Mulkearns lied to the consultors in 1982 when Ridsdale was removed from Mortlake parish.

“Cardinal Pell’s evidence that ‘paedophilia was not mentioned’ and that the ‘true’ reason was not given is not accepted,” the report said.

Cardinal Pell said none of the consultors who gave evidence said they were made aware of Ridsdale’s offending at the 1977 and 1982 meetings.

The commission also rejected Cardinal Pell’s evidence he was deceived by Melbourne Catholic education officials, after a 1989 delegation of Doveton teachers complained to him about Searson.

The commission found he should have urged Melbourne Archbishop Frank Little to take action against Searson.

Cardinal Pell removed Searson after becoming archbishop in 1996.

Current Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli again apologised for the archdiocese’s failure to protect children.

“While the passage of time can never obscure the systemic failings of leadership, process and culture of that period, the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne has acted upon the recommendations of the royal commission,” he said.

“Much has changed as a result.”

Current Ballarat Bishop Paul Bird said the diocese acknowledged the past failings that allowed the terrible abuse of so many children.

“The diocese also acknowledges the tragic consequences of that abuse to those abused and their families.”

A number of abuse survivors have taken civil action against the Melbourne archdiocese and Ballarat diocese.

“Sadly for a number of them while the findings will be deeply disappointing, including that the abuse they suffered was known and not acted on, it will be of little surprise,” Maurice Blackburn lawyer Michelle James said.

The royal commission rejected some claims about Cardinal Pell’s knowledge of abuse while a Ballarat priest and Melbourne auxiliary bishop in the 1970s and 1980s.