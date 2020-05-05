Pence regrets visiting clinic without mask

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US Vice President Mike Pence now says he should have worn a mask while visiting the Mayo Clinic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Pence regrets visiting clinic without mask

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 14:14:56

United States Vice President Mike Pence has expressed his regret for visiting a doctor’s clinic without a face mask last week, following major criticism.

He is regularly being tested for coronavirus and therefore didn’t think such a measure was necessary, Pence told Fox News on Sunday.

“But I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,” he admitted.

Pence was not wearing a mask during his visit last Tuesday, even though it is mandatory at the Minnesota clinic, a major US non-profit research and medical centre.

After being criticised, Pence then wore a mask to a factory visit in Indiana on Thursday.

The Vice President heads the White House coronavirus task force.

Since the beginning of April, the US Center for Disease Control has recommended that in the fight against the coronavirus, healthy people without symptoms should also wear fabric masks in public.

President Donald Trump had said after the recommendation’s announcement that the measure was only voluntary and he had decided not to wear a mask.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

news

virus diseases

COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

Almost a dozen more cases of coronavirus have been linked to a Victorian meat processing facility, as the state government has spruiked more tax relief.

sport

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.