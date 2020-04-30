Pence slammed for going maskless at clinic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Despite the rules, US VP Mike Pence refused to wear a mask when he visited the Mayo Clinic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Pence slammed for going maskless at clinic

By AAP

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 13:44:48

US Vice President Mike Pence has chosen not to wear a face mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical centre’s policy requiring them.

Video feeds show that Pence did not wear a mask when he met with a Mayo employee who has recovered from COVID-19 and is now donating plasma, even though everyone else in the room appeared to be wearing one. 

He was also maskless when he visited a lab where Mayo conducts coronavirus tests.

Pence was the only participant not to wear a mask during a roundtable discussion on Mayo’s coronavirus testing and research programs. 

Mayo tweeted that it had informed the vice president of its mask policy prior to his arrival. The tweet was later removed. Mayo officials did not directly respond to a request for comment on why it was removed, or at whose request.

Pence explained his decision by stressing that he has been frequently tested for the virus.

“As vice president of the United States I’m tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus,” Pence said, adding that he is following CDC guidelines, which indicate that the mask is good for preventing the spread of the virus by those who have it.

“And since I don’t have the coronavirus, I thought it’d be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel, and look them in the eye and say ‘thank you.'”

Latest sport

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

soccer

FFA boss unsure of A-League clubs' futures

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted it's too early to say if all 11 existing A-League clubs will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket

Six changes to CA national contract list

Cricket Australia has made six changes to its 20-strong men's national contract list, with selectors showing faith in Test opener Joe Burns.

rugby league

We're coming to 'kick ass': Warriors boss

A season of sacrifice like no other could prove to be a turning point for the club, says bullish Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

Summer Olympics

Coates again eyes IOC vice-presidency

John Coates hopes to return to an IOC vice-presidency role at a time crucial to Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

news

politics

NT lifts restrictions as virus toll rises

The Northern Territory's decision to lift coronavirus restrictions could give other Australians an insight into what activities may return first.

sport

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

world

economy, business and finance

Facebook cites ad sales drop due to virus

Facebook has posted a robust increase in revenue despite a drop in demand for advertising, while its number of active users rose by 10 per cent.