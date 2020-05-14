Discover Australian Associated Press

US Vice President Mike Pence has decided to stay away from Donald Trump for the time being. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Pence to avoid seeing Trump for a few days

By AAP

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 05:58:29

US Vice President Mike Pence is keeping his distance from President Donald Trump for a few days in the wake of Pence’s press secretary testing positive for the coronavirus, a White House spokeswoman says.

Pence was not at Trump’s news conference on Monday nor at a White House meeting with US military and national security officials on Saturday.

His press aide Katie Miller received a positive coronavirus test last week.

“The vice president has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday. She said it was up to Pence to decide when to end the distancing.

