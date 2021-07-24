Pendlebury out for AFL season with injury

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury’s AFL season is over after scans showed the star veteran has broken his left leg.

Pendlebury left a massive hole in the Magpies midfield when he was subbed out at quarter-time during Friday night’s defeat by Port Adelaide.

The 33-year-old did not seem too distressed as he watched on from the bench but was certain during an interview with ABC Radio after the game he had fractured his leg.

Pendlebury broke his leg in 2009 and compared the pain to that incident.

Collingwood on Saturday confirmed Pendlebury had suffered a hairline fracture in his lower leg.

“It takes a bit to bring him down,” Magpies football manaer Graham Wright said.

“He has been durable almost beyond belief to have played 334 matches across 16 seasons but a fracture, however small, requires appropriate treatment and care.

“There is no displacement and Scott is relatively comfortable.

“As captain he will stay close to our very young group over the last month of the season to contribute as a leader and, as usual, we’ll see him back on the track on day one of preseason training.”

The Magpies led by five points when Pendlebury went off but had to replace him with tall forward Mason Cox.

Harvey defended the decision to use Cox as the medical sub and backed the Magpies’ midfield brigade that fought valiantly against Port stars Travis Boak and Ollie Wines.

Pendlebury’s absence for the rest of the season will create further room for Harvey to blood young Magpies talent.

Irish recruit Anton Tohill and small forward Jack Ginnivan played against the Power, bringing the number of Collingwood debutants to nine this year.

Teenager Oliver Henry continues to make strides after kicking three goals in a breakout game against Carlton last week.

Henry booted 2.3 against the Power and looked right at home up forward, an area where Collingwood have struggled significantly this year.

“It’s really good for Ollie Henry because he’s strung that together and backed up last week,” Harvey said.

“I think he’s a real talent for us. We’ve got a lot of guys who we’ve got into games this year that are going to be good for this club for a long time.”