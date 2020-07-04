Penrith beat gutsy Tigers in fiery NRL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Penrith have scored a hard-fought 19-12 NRL win over the Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Penrith beat gutsy Tigers in fiery NRL

By Scott Bailey

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 21:54:34

A Nathan Cleary field goal has helped Penrith to fight off a gutsy Wests Tigers 19-12 in a heated NRL contest at Bankwest Stadium.

In a high-quality affair, Cleary broke a 12-12 deadlock on Saturday night with eight minutes to play when he iced a field goal from 20 metres out to keep Penrith second on the ladder.

Moments later, Apisai Koroisau put the game beyond doubt when he broke through the midfield and put Dylan Edwards over between the posts.

The win prompted Penrith coach Ivan Cleary to appear to respond to Tigers fans from the coach’s box, blowing kisses and pointing to the scoreboard after leaving the club two years ago mid-contract.

The Tigers also finished the game a man down, with Joey Leilua sin-binned for clocking Edwards high and off the ball in a play which might result in a suspension.

The game also ended in a melee, with Luke Garner placed on report for another high shot on Edwards on the siren.

Aside from that, the Tigers were courageous.

They had just two men on the bench at fulltime, with forward Sam McIntyre taken to hospital after a head clash with Zane Tetevano in the first half.

Luciano Leilua was also taken from the field late, after a controversial penalty which allowed the Tigers to level at 12-12 with 20 minutes remaining.

A high shot from Koroisau on a falling Leilua initially went uncalled, before the bunker deemed it a reportable offence and had a penalty blown in front of the posts.

After withstanding a stack of Penrith pressure in the first half, Matt Eisenhuth and Tommy Talau tries gave the Tigers a 10-6 lead at the break despite 63 per cent of the game being played at their end.

But in the key moments, the Panthers’ playmakers stood up.

Jarome Luai was again great, putting on both of his team’s first two tries.

While there were still concerns over his defence – where he was pinged for set restarts three times in the first half – he was their best in attack.

He laid on Penrith’s first after the Tigers made an error on the second tackle of the match, helping to put Stephen Crichton over on the left edge.

He also grubbered twice for successive line dropouts in the first term, and put Crichton over with his boot for a key second-half try.

The Penrith centre initially juggled the ball as he jostled with David Nofoaluma, but regathered in time to get it down.

James Fisher-Harris also ran 191 metres, laying the platform in the middle for Ivan Cleary’s men.

But they too felt the pain of the win, with winger Brian To’o finishing the game on crutches with an ankle injury.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Josh Bruce stars in Dogs' big AFL win

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce kicked six goals as the Western Bulldogs took North Melbourne to the cleaners in a big AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

rugby union

Brumbies down Rebels in Canberra derby

The Brumbies have kicked off their Super Rugby AU campaign with an impressive win over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra.

rugby league

Penrith beat gutsy Tigers in fiery NRL

Penrith have claimed a 19-12 win over the Wests Tigers in a fiery display at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Broncos upset, Warriors heap more NRL pain

The Warriors have scored an uplifting 26-16 win over Brisbane in Gosford, handing the Broncos their sixth-straight NRL loss.

Australian rules football

Cats hold off tenacious Suns in AFL

Geelong have overcome a scare from Gold Coast to record their third win of the AFL season in Joel Selwood's 300th and Gary Ablett's 350th AFL match.

news

politics

Eden-Monaro down to pre-poll preferences

A slow count of pre-poll votes in the Eden-Monaro by-election means it is too close to call between Labor's Kristy McBain or Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs.

sport

Australian rules football

Josh Bruce stars in Dogs' big AFL win

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce kicked six goals as the Western Bulldogs took North Melbourne to the cleaners in a big AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

COVID-19 has been linked to more than 520,000 fatalities globally, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.