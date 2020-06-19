Penrith beat Storm, prove NRL credentials

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Viliame Kikau scores the decisive try as Penrith beat Melbourne 21-14 in the NRL at Campbelltown. Image by Craig Golding/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Penrith beat Storm, prove NRL credentials

By Scott Bailey

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 22:05:10

Penrith have proved their premiership mettle as a flying Viliame Kikau helped them to an impressive 21-14 NRL win over Melbourne on Friday night.

With scores locked at 14-14 with 17 minutes to play, Kikau pulled off the match-defining play when he charged onto a shallow Nathan Cleary bomb to score.

The play clearly infuriated Melbourne captain Cameron Smith, who labelled the Storm’s finish as “uncharacteristic” as Kikau went unchallenged for the ball just metres from the line.

Cleary then slotted a field goal from 30 metres out with four minutes to play to seal the victory. 

The win was just the Panthers’ third over the Storm since 2005, and ensured they will finished the round in the top four and among the competition’s frontrunners.

It also means they can add the Storm to their list of scalps for the year, after also beating defending premiers Sydney Roosters in round one before losing narrowly to Parramatta last week.

In a high-quality match at Campbelltown, both sides completed at above 80 per cent in a match that ebbed and flowed throughout.

The Panthers dominated the early stages, allowing Stephen Crichton to open the scoring after some nice lead up play by Jarome Luai and Josh Mansour.

They then handled a significant amount of pressure on their line, before Cameron Munster had his first impact by putting Felise Kaufusi over.

Penrith then got a key penalty just before the break, when Smith was penalised for taking out Cleary on a kick chase, allowing the playmaker to make it 8-6.

The Storm skipper argued his case with referee Ashley Klein, but opted not to challenge the call when asked by Klein if he wanted to.

Smith did eventually use his challenge, unsuccessfully appealing that Penrith had made a second effort on Suliasi Vunivalu to put him into touch in the second half.

Both sides then traded tries before Kikau’s match winner. 

Penrith were again up by six when they outnumbered Melbourne on the right to allow Brian To’o to cross in the 50th minute.

But again Melbourne hit back through Munster’s hands, as he laid on a bullet two-man cut out pass for Brenko Lee to cross untouched.

Melbourne then levelled the scores through a penalty goal, before Kikau’s powerful run onto Cleary’s kick condemned the Storm to their second loss of the season. 

Latest sport

soccer

FFA and Fox Sports reach broadcast deal

The FFA and Fox Sports have struck a revised broadcast agreement, allowing the pay TV operator to broadcast the remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season.

Australian rules football

Dogs upset GWS in spiteful AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs have weathered a physical storm from GWS to break their 2020 drought by winning a spiteful AFL clash at Marvel Stadium by 24 points.

rugby league

Penrith beat Storm, prove NRL credentials

Penrith have claimed just their third win over Melbourne in 15 years, with Viliame Kikau and Nathan Cleary helping them to a 21-14 NRL victory at Campbelltown.

Australian rules football

AFL 'hypocritical' on racism: Wilkinson

Former player Joel Wilkinson says the AFL's support of the Black Lives Matter is hypocritical and has detailed his experiences of racism in the code.

Australian rules football

More surgery for luckless Bombers skipper

Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell faces surgery that could keep him out for the rest of the AFL season after suffering a fractured left ankle in training.

news

politics

China likely behind major cyber attack

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is under cyber attack from a foreign entity but there have not been any large-scale personal data breaches.

sport

soccer

FFA and Fox Sports reach broadcast deal

The FFA and Fox Sports have struck a revised broadcast agreement, allowing the pay TV operator to broadcast the remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season.

world

virus diseases

WHO eyes vaccine this year, borders open

The World Health Organisation is drawing up plans to help decide who should get the first doses once a coronavirus vaccine is approved.