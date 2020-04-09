People power shines through coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New apps help communities to reach out to the most vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

People power shines through coronavirus

By Carly Waters, Tiffanie Turnbull and Christine McGinn

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 11:00:46

Coronavirus has brought out some ugliness in some people, such as hoarding, but amid the fear and panic, others are doing good and helping those most vulnerable.

Communities and businesses are finding ways both new and old to help their neighbours, friends and relatives while self-isolating.

Several apps have been created to assist those most in need, and who may not have the same access to care or essential supplies as they usually would.

The CareMonger app launching on Wednesday allows people within 10km of each other to request help or let others know what they are offering for free.

Users can also send messages to people nearby if they just want to have a chat.

It also provides a way for businesses to connect with locals and provide those experiencing financial pressure or healthcare staff working long shifts with information about food, goods or services they can provide.

A similar app, Nextdoor, is designed to bring neighbourhoods together and provide a way for people to post jobs, safety tips or event information within the community.

It is now becoming a way for neighbours to check on each other and provide help during self-isolation.

Members have offered to drop off toilet paper, sanitary products and food to those in need, with some simply offering some virtual company.

The Mobility app launched on Monday provides a way for families of those who need care to browse, book, and pay for qualified care workers to take care of a loved one who may be far away.

The app is being used by a National Disability Insurance Scheme platform, matching participants with carers using a government-funded package or credit card.

Despite the bulk of the country being forced to self-isolate, help is not limited to the digital space.

Older Australians are at greater risk of developing mental health issues due to fear of the disease, limited social activities and potentially going weeks without seeing family or friends.

That’s something Sydney aged and disability care provider Your Side is trying to prevent.

Most of the people the organisation takes care of aren’t digitally savvy and need help remaining connected to the outside world while they’re unable to leave home, so they are pulling together a network of pen-pals to keep the elderly company from the comfort of their homes.

Stood down from his job as an airline sales executive, Brendon Shelton has teamed up with Sydney friend and tech entrepreneur Nick Benson to start Rescue Brand which a spokesperson says is supplying tens of thousands of litres of hand sanitiser and 5000 protective masks within the first week of trade.

Joined by four other friends, they’re working with local councils and essential services who need sanitiser and masks, and have launched a consumer website so the public can buy “the necessities at pre-surge prices”.

In Victoria, thousands of people in need are being fed from the kitchens at Parliament House in collaboration with charitable organisations since the scheme started a fortnight ago.

Legislative Council president Shaun Leane said on Wednesday that other Australian parliaments and a local council have approached the Victorian Parliament to find out how to set up something similar, “with the South Australian Parliament last week joining in”.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL could resume as soon as May 21

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

Australian rules football

Bombers boss confident AFL back in July

The AFL premiership season could restart in July according to Essendon chief executive Xavier Campbell.

rugby league

Gould's wellbeing warning over NRL bubbles

Phil Gould has warned isolating NRL players away from their families would be a detriment to the wellbeing and mental health of the players.

Australian rules football

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

news

politics

Virus leaders meeting to look at year 12

Australians are being urged to stay at home over Easter because of coronavirus, while a national approach to year 12 students is under consideration.

sport

rugby league

NRL could resume as soon as May 21

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

world

virus diseases

Britain reports record 938 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded its highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in hospitals, with a rise of 938 - taking the toll to more than 7000, officials announced.