People with disability paying virus charge

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NDIA chief Martin Hoffman has confirmed the 10 per cent coronavirus loading fee. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

People with disability paying virus charge

By Rebecca Gredley

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 13:20:21

People with disability are paying 10 per cent extra for support services because of coronavirus.

National Disability Insurance Agency chief Martin Hoffman confirmed the 10 per cent loading fee while appearing before a Senate committee on Thursday.

People with disability have not had their plans increased by the same amount.

“Utilisation rates are not running at 100 per cent … it varies about 60 to 70 per cent, so there is scope within the funded plan that the scheme provides, to cover this time-limited additional payment,” he told the committee.

“The money is coming from the scheme within the planned budget framework.”

Labor senator Kristina Keneally says people with disability are having their support packages raided.

“The government aren’t giving clients, people with disabilities, a 10 per cent increase in their packages,” she said.

“This means people with disabilities are technically funding part of the government’s support for disability service providers by having their own packages raided.”

