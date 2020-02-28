Discover Australian Associated Press

Ellyse Perry suffered a hip injury in the 86-run World Cup win over Bangladesh in Canberra. Image by (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

cricket

Perry no certainty to face NZ in T20 WCup

By Oliver Caffrey

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 15:18:23

Ellyse Perry is renowned for her resilience and Australian coach Matthew Mott is backing the superstar allrounder to overcome dual injury concerns.

She had already been a carrying a shoulder issue, but Perry received treatment on her hip late in Australia’s resounding Twenty20 World Cup victory on Thursday night over Bangladesh.

Having their most-important player in doubt is terrible timing for Australia ahead of Monday’s sudden-death clash with New Zealand in Melbourne.

But Mott said Perry had shown during last year’s Ashes she could still dominate even when not fully fit.

However, a call on whether the 29-year-old will play won’t be made until Sunday at the earliest.

“Any time you get a niggle, I suppose, there’s doubt but I’ve seen her push through what seems to be worse than that and still be able to perform,” Mott said.

“We’ll just have to assess her over the next 24 to 48 hours and make sure she’s right.

“We’re really confident, especially having the day off tomorrow (Saturday) that she’ll have plenty of time to get ready.

“She’s an incredibly resilient player, she’s had a lot of niggles over the last couple of years and still manages to get through.

“The day before the Ashes, we thought she was 50-50 then she came out and took wickets and scored runs so we’re not that concerned.”

Perry wasn’t required to bat against Bangladesh, but opened the bowling to finish with figures of 0-12 from three overs as Australia won by 86 runs for their second win of the tournament.

But after dropping their opening pool game to India, Australia must defeat the White Ferns at Junction Oval to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

The Kiwis almost pinched a thrilling win against India on Thursday, but that result set up an effective “quarter-final”.

“If you’re going to win the World Cup, you have to beat the best teams, and New Zealand’s one of those best teams,” Mott said.

In better news for Australia, opener Alyssa Healy has found form with two half-centuries from three games after being out-of-sorts during the lead-in tri-series.

“We were always confident she’d come out of that – she’s too good a player; she’s been too dominant over the last 18 months,” Mott said.

“As she showed last night, it wasn’t without a bit of luck – that’s how she plays.”

