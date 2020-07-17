Person contagious with virus in 24 hours

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Health authorities are concerned some patients become infectious soon after contracting coronavirus. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Person contagious with virus in 24 hours

By Matt Coughlan

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 16:01:50

A person infected with coronavirus in NSW became contagious within 24 hours of contracting the disease, less than the usual incubation period.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said as case numbers rose, health authorities were beginning to see people becoming infectious earlier.

“The advice from infectious disease experts and the (Australian Health Protection Principal Committee) is that while this is unusual, it is not implausible,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Professor Kidd said people usually started to show symptoms within five to seven days of catching the virus and were contagious up to two days earlier.

But he said the AHPCC believed it was unlikely the strain had changed, based on the NSW case.

“We think it is how it is expressed in individual people,” Professor Kidd said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpie Jordan De Goey injures finger

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is likely to require surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

news

virus diseases

Record Vic virus cases, three new deaths

Victoria's hospitals are bracing for an influx of patients after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpie Jordan De Goey injures finger

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey is likely to require surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso performance against Geelong.

world

virus diseases

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.