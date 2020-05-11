Personal responsibility to curb virus: CMO

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australians have been warned they must keep up social distancing as restrictions are relaxed. Image by Simon Bullard/AAP PHOTOS

health

Personal responsibility to curb virus: CMO

By Daniel McCulloch

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 09:01:46

Australia could see a second wave of coronavirus infections if people continue to crowd into public places such as shopping centres.

As restrictions ease across the states and territories, Australia’s chief medical officer is putting the onus on individuals.

“That second wave that we’ve talked about, none of us want to get it, but it is not as much about the rules and regulations as it is about personal responsibility,” Brendan Murphy told reporters.

Images have emerged of dense crowds of people flocking to shopping centres over the weekend.

“If you are going to a shopping centre to buy something, go and buy something, but don’t hang around the shopping centre for half-an-hour mingling for no purpose. Go home,” Professor Murphy said.

“If you are arriving at a shopping centre and you find a crowd at an escalator not wanting to practise social distancing or crowding together, don’t go in. Leave. Come back later.

“If a lift opens and you find it is full of people, don’t get in. All of these things are really important.”

He said businesses should refuse to serve people with flu-like symptoms, and bosses should send workers home if they are sick. 

Australia recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the national tally to 6941.

Victoria will on Monday follow the other states and territories in outlining its three-stage plan to ease social and business restrictions.

From Monday, Tasmanians will be able to visit aged care facilities and national parks and reserves within 30 kilometres of their home for exercise, among other changes. 

South Australia will start opening up regional travel and allow caravans and camping.

Deloitte economist Chris Richardson expects the coronavirus to plunge Australia $143 billion into deficit this financial year.

Some communities devastated by the summer bushfire crisis are feeling forgotten as the country responds to coronavirus.

Rebekha Sharkie from Centre Alliance wants Andrew Colvin, the head of the national bushfire recovery agency, to front a Senate inquiry into COVID-19.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud has no problem with the idea.

“Andrew Colvin has an open door to every politician in this country and every community,” Mr Littleproud told ABC radio.

The federal government has pledged at least $2 billion towards bushfire recovery efforts.

“There is nothing to hide here, this is Australian taxpayers’ money, we want to get it out the door and into the hands of those people that have been impacted,” Mr Littleproud said.

Latest news

health

Personal responsibility to curb virus: CMO

The nation's chief medical officer says Australians have a personal responsibility to practice social distancing and avoid crowds as restrictions are relaxed.

politics

Bushfire-hit towns get $650m for recovery

Australian communities hardest hit by bushfires will get a slice of a new $650 million federal government package for localised recovery projects.

politics

China threatens levy on Australian barley

China is threatening to impose a tariff on Australian barley imports at a time of heightened tensions between the two countries over the COVID-19 pandemic.

politics

Virus revealed risks of Australian economy

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will use a major speech to the caucus to outline how Australia should rebuild its economy after the coronavirus crisis passes.

health

More than 150,000 Victorians tested

Victoria's coronavirus testing blitz has seen more than 150,000 people tested with ten new cases emerging since Saturday.

news

politics

Bushfire-hit towns get $650m for recovery

Australian communities hardest hit by bushfires will get a slice of a new $650 million federal government package for localised recovery projects.

sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.