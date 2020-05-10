Discover Australian Associated Press

Australians have been warned they must keep up social distancing as restrictions are relaxed. Image by Simon Bullard/AAP PHOTOS

health

Personal responsibility to curb virus: CMO

By AAP

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 21:41:29

Australia could see a second wave of coronavirus infections if people continue to crowd into public places such as shopping centres, the nation’s chief medical officer has warned. 

As restrictions ease across states and territories, including the staged reopening of schools in NSW and Queensland, Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy described containing the virus as a matter of personal responsibility

“That second wave that we’ve talked about, none of us want to get it, but it is not as much about the rules and regulations as it is about personal responsibility,” he said on Sunday. 

Citing images of people in crowded shopping centres at the weekend, Professor Murphy implored Australians to continue to practice social distancing.

“If you are going to a shopping centre to buy something, go and buy something, but don’t hang around the shopping centre for half-an-hour mingling for no purpose. Go home,” he said. 

“If you are arriving at a shopping centre and you find a crowd at an escalator not wanting to practise social distancing or crowding together, don’t go in. Leave. Come back later. 

“If you see someone not practising social distancing or behaving irresponsibly, tell them. 

“If a lift opens and you find it is full of people, don’t get in. All of these things are really important.”

He said businesses should refuse service to anyone who walks into their store showing flu symptoms and bosses should send workers home if they are sick. 

Australia has seen an increase of 14 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national tally to 6941 cases.

It comes as all states other than Victoria announced some easing of restrictions following the unveiling of the national cabinet’s three-step plan to move to a “COVID-safe economy” on Friday. 

NSW measures, including allowing people to leave their homes for recreation, come into effect on Friday while WA will be moving to the second phase of its recovery plan on May 18.

From Monday, Tasmanians will be able to visit aged care facilities and national parks and reserves within 30 kilometres of their home for exercise, among other changes. 

SA announced it will start opening up regional travel and allow caravans and camping, which Premier Steven Marshall believed will be a first for the nation.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews won’t be announcing his state’s stage one plan until Monday but it is expected to more conservative.

