Perth guard Cotton crowned NBL MVP

Livewire guard Bryce Cotton has joined the small group of multiple MVP award winners after another season of heavy scoring for Perth Wildcats.

Cotton was bestowed with the Andrew Gaze Trophy for a second time at the league’s gala dinner in Melbourne on Sunday, having won a tight vote to determine the league’s premier player.

The 27-year-old led the league for scoring (22.5 points per game) and steals (1.74), becoming the first player to achieve that double.

Having also clinched the prize in 2018, Cotton joins Scott Fisher, Robert Rose, Chris Anstey and Kevin Lisch as a two-time MVP winner. Only Andrew Gaze (seven) and Leroy Loggins (three) have won it more times.

Cotton picked up 88 votes from a nine-man panel to head off Cairns guard Scott Machado (80 votes), who led the league for assists. Brisbane Bullets import Lamar Patterson (73 votes) was third.

That trio were all named in the league’s first team, along with Perth forward Nick Kay and Sydney Kings big Jae’Sean Tate.

Taipans mentor Mike Kelly was named coach of the season, winning the vote comfortably after steering his team to a third-place finish in the regular season, a year after they propped up the standings.

Cairns guard DJ Newbill continued a good night for the club when named defensive player of the year, pipping Brisbane block machine Magnay in a close vote.

The Bullets bagged two player prizes, with forward Will Magnay named most improved player and Jason Cadee crowned best sixth man.

American teenager LaMelo Ball, projected to be a top three pick at the next NBA draft, was named rookie of the year despite the truncated nature of his season with last-placed Illawarra.

The Sydney Kings topped the regular season standings but had no individual prizes to show for it.

Tate’s appearance in the first team was backed up by Andrew Bogut and Casper Ware winning spots in the league’s second team.