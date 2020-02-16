Perth guard Cotton crowned NBL MVP

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Perth Wildcats guard Bryce Cotton has been crowned NBL MVP for the second time in three seasons. Image by (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

basketball

Perth guard Cotton crowned NBL MVP

By Daniel Gilhooly

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 20:31:38

Livewire guard Bryce Cotton has joined the small group of multiple MVP award winners after another season of heavy scoring for Perth Wildcats.

Cotton was bestowed with the Andrew Gaze Trophy for a second time at the league’s gala dinner in Melbourne on Sunday, having won a tight vote to determine the league’s premier player.

The 27-year-old led the league for scoring (22.5 points per game) and steals (1.74), becoming the first player to achieve that double.

Having also clinched the prize in 2018, Cotton joins Scott Fisher, Robert Rose, Chris Anstey and Kevin Lisch as a two-time MVP winner. Only Andrew Gaze (seven) and Leroy Loggins (three) have won it more times.

Cotton picked up 88 votes from a nine-man panel to head off Cairns guard Scott Machado (80 votes), who led the league for assists. Brisbane Bullets import Lamar Patterson (73 votes) was third.

That trio were all named in the league’s first team, along with Perth forward Nick Kay and Sydney Kings big Jae’Sean Tate.

Taipans mentor Mike Kelly was named coach of the season, winning the vote comfortably after steering his team to a third-place finish in the regular season, a year after they propped up the standings.

Cairns guard DJ Newbill continued a good night for the club when named defensive player of the year, pipping Brisbane block machine Magnay in a close vote.

The Bullets bagged two player prizes, with forward Will Magnay named most improved player and Jason Cadee crowned best sixth man.

American teenager LaMelo Ball, projected to be a top three pick at the next NBA draft, was named rookie of the year despite the truncated nature of his season with last-placed Illawarra.

The Sydney Kings topped the regular season standings but had no individual prizes to show for it.

Tate’s appearance in the first team was backed up by Andrew Bogut and Casper Ware winning spots in the league’s second team.

Latest sport

basketball

Perth guard Cotton crowned NBL MVP

Perth Wildcats guard Bryce Cotton has been anointed the NBL's most valuable player for a second time after leading the league for scoring and steals.

golf

Inbee Park wins Women's Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park has won the Women's Australian Open by three strokes at Royal Adelaide for her 20th LPGA title.

soccer

Fowler not setting limits on Roar in A-L

After Brisbane took a significant step towards an A-League finals berth with a 1-0 win over Western United, Robbie Fowler isn't setting limits on his side.

soccer

Roar grind out A-L win over Western Utd

Brisbane Roar have opened up a four-point buffer in sixth place in the A-League after beating Western United 1-0 in Ballarat.

basketball

Sydney and Perth hold NBL playoff aces

Assuming their not derailed by injury concerns, Sydney and Perth remain favourites to win their semi-final series and meet in the NBL grand final series.

news

natural disasters

Thousands attend Sydney's bushfire concert

Tens of thousands of people have headed to Sydney's ANZ stadium to see rock and roll legends and Gen Z pop stars perform at a bushfire relief concert.

sport

golf

Inbee Park wins Women's Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park has won the Women's Australian Open by three strokes at Royal Adelaide for her 20th LPGA title.

world

virus diseases

China says coronavirus curbs start to work

A Chinese health official says intense efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus are beginning to work after the number of new cases fell.