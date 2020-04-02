Discover Australian Associated Press

A Perth man will face court after he allegedly lied to police that he had the coronavirus. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Perth man charged over coronavirus lie

By Ethan James and Rebecca Le May

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 16:28:53

A 33-year-old Perth man has been charged after he allegedly told police he had the coronavirus while being arrested over serious family violence.

Police say the Redcliffe man made the claim on March 11 but admitted he had lied the following day, which was confirmed when his test results came back negative.

They further allege ongoing investigations into his activities linked him to an explosion on March 4 involving a device that was left on a road and dealt with by Tactical Response Group bomb technicians.

The man is in custody, charged with creating a false belief and making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, and has been summonsed to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on April 23.

In Tasmania, a 29-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly telling police he had the coronavirus during a traffic stop in Launceston on Tuesday. 

He is accused of failing to comply with a public health direction by being away from his residence without a valid reason. 

He was also charged with breaching a family violence order, evading police, driving recklessly and without a licence, and resisting arrest by claiming he had the virus. 

Sydney’s Central Local Court was told on Tuesday an accused man could not appear as “he’s claiming he has the coronavirus and is trying to spit on the staff” while NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says people are being charged for spitting and coughing on others “every day”.

A man from Western Australia’s South West region was charged on the weekend after he allegedly claimed he had COVID-19 while in custody.

He has been charged with 10 offences, including creating a false belief and escaping lawful custody, and is due to appear in Manjimup Courthouse via videolink on Thursday.

The WA government has proposed implementing an emergency law under which anyone who knowingly has or says they have the coronavirus and attacks a public officer will face up to 10 years’ jail and seven years for threats or other harm.

