Perth man dies of virus as new cases found

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy (L) says Iran is a particular coronavirus concern. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Perth man dies of virus as new cases found

By AAP

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 06:22:31

An elderly Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus, while four people who recently returned from Iran have been confirmed as the latest to test positive for the disease.

James Kwan, 78, and his wife Theresa, 79, had been flown to Perth from the quarantine facility at Howard Springs near Darwin more than a week ago after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan after an onboard outbreak of the deadly infection. The couple’s son and daughter in law were also on the cruise.

He “passed away peacefully knowing his family loved him”, his wife said in a statement, at Perth’s Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Morrison government has a national coronavirus plan with health authorities anticipating more cases.

“With the international spread of this virus, it is almost inevitable that we will see more cases of COVID-19 in Australia in coming weeks,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

In a further effort to prevent the spread of the virus, the government announced on Saturday that foreign nationals who have been in Iran will be banned from entering Australia for 14 days. 

Four new virus cases were confirmed on the weekend involving people who had return to Australia from Iran, before the ban was imposed.

NSW Health confirmed the state’s fifth and six cases as a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s who both returned to Sydney from Iran. 

The two cases are not connected as they arrived on different days and on different aircraft but authorities are asking anyone on the flights to seek an immediate health assessment if they develop any flu-like symptoms.

The woman flew back to Sydney via Qatar, arriving on Sunday February 23 on Qatar Airways Flight QR 908. 

She developed symptoms the following day and her illness was confirmed on  February 29.

The man diagnosed with COVID-19 arrived in Sydney from Iran on February 22 but did not show any symptoms until two days later and was taken to hospital.

New cases in Victoria and Queensland were also people who had travelled from Iran.

A Victorian woman was confirmed as testing positive on Sunday after landing in Melbourne on Friday.

In Queensland, a 63-year-old Gold Coast beautician was confirmed as having the virus on Saturday after she arrived on Monday a week ago.

“We are particularly concerned about Iran at the moment,’ Chief Medical Officer of Australia Professor Brendan Murphy said.

“It would seem to be the highest risk outside of China and cases from Iran have been exported to a number of countries.”

The government is also considering an update to its current travel advice for Italy, where the coronavirus has impacted Lombardy in the country’s north.

Latest news

health

Tax holiday for virus-hit traders in Qld

Queensland traders hit by the coronavirus outbreak will be offered a payroll tax holiday to help them ride out the crisis.

virus diseases

Perth man dies of virus as new cases found

A Perth man became the first in Australia to die from the coronavirus while four people returning from Iran have tested positive.

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

virus diseases

Qld virus fears spur new hospital measures

Queensland's government will keep operating theatres open on weekends and at Easter to cope with any increase in the number of people contracting coronavirus.

politics

Virus has markets on course for rough ride

World markets are set for another volatile week, gripped by the fear of a global recession as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

news

health

Tax holiday for virus-hit traders in Qld

Queensland traders hit by the coronavirus outbreak will be offered a payroll tax holiday to help them ride out the crisis.

sport

cricket

Smith chilled as captaincy milestone looms

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

world

health

Virus spreads to more than 60 countries

The Louvre in Paris has closed and tourist sites across Asia, Europe and the Middle East are deserted as the coronavirus continues its spread across the globe.