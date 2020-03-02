Virus gate open in Australia, experts

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The federal government has warned more cases of coronavirus are "almost inevitable". Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia, experts

By Tracey Ferrier

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 15:40:38

Australia will be unable to keep out new cases of coronavirus and the best that can be done is to slow the onslaught, authorities say.

The nation’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy had a sobering statement for Australians on Monday: “It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in.”

Efforts are now focused on quickly isolating newly infected people, dissuading Australians from heading to virus hotspots, and in the case of Iran using a travel ban to slow down that route of infection.

Australia has had 29 confirmed cases – 15 Chinese tourists or residents who had visited China, 10 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, and four people who recently returned from Iran.

Fifteen of those cases have been cleared.

Australia also recorded its first coronavirus death on the weekend when James Kwan, 78, died in a Perth hospital.

He and his wife were among evacuees from the Diamond Princess, with both falling ill after being taken to Darwin for two weeks in quarantine.

Health Minister Greg Hunt explained on Monday why Australia has imposed a travel ban on arrivals from Iran, but not from other high-risk countries including South Korea and Italy, where cases doubled to over 1000 in one day.

He said he’d accepted the advice of chief medical officers including Professor Murphy, who said the outbreaks in Italy and South Korea were not considered as risky as Iran’s because they were contained and localised.

Prof Murphy said it was a different situation in Iran, where alarm bells had been ringing after more than 50 deaths from about 1000 cases.

“We had a very high index suspicion that the caseload in Iran was much greater than being reported, because of the death rate,” he said.

“In the case of Iran … a travel ban is worth doing. It’s a way of slowing things down. In Italy and South Korea … a travel ban was not justified.”

Australia has, however, upgraded its travel advice for Italy. 

Australians intending to travel there have been told to exercise a high degree of caution across the entire country, and to reconsider the need to travel to 10 virus affected towns in Italy’s north.

The government has also said any health and aged-care workers returning from Italy and South Korea must not go to work for two weeks because they could infect vulnerable populations at greatest risk of dying.

Globally there have been more than 88,000 infections and almost 3000 deaths spanning 67 countries and regions.

The health emergency has seen stockmarkets plunge across the world, triggering fears of a global recession.

On Monday afternoon the Australian stockmarket was down by almost one per cent, a vast improvement on the more than three pert cent dive it took in early trade.

Mr Hunt said Mr Kwan’s death was devastating for his family but he defended the government’s decisions about what to do with the Australians who were stuck in their cabins on the ship before they were finally flown home and forced into quarantine.

Prof Murphy also said it was the right course of action, and means the 10 passengers who fell ill once back home weren’t wandering around in their communities infecting others.

He said the death was very unfortunate, but added: “We were always going to have a first death.”

Latest news

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia, experts

Australian health officials have admitted the coronavirus gate is now open, and there's no way to prevent the arrival of new cases.

environmental issue

Government spending to consider recycling

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to Commonwealth procurement rules to factor in recycled products.

health

Tax holiday for virus-hit traders in Qld

Queensland traders hit by the coronavirus outbreak will get a payroll tax holiday to help them ride out the crisis.

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

virus diseases

Qld virus fears spur new hospital measures

Queensland's government will keep operating theatres open on weekends and at Easter to cope with any increase in the number of people contracting coronavirus.

news

environmental issue

Government spending to consider recycling

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to Commonwealth procurement rules to factor in recycled products.

sport

cricket

Aust post 5-155 in T20 World Cup v NZ

Opener Beth Mooney's 60 has guided Australia to 5-155 after being sent into bat in their must-win Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand.

world

politics

Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.