Pet fostering as Qld RSPCA fears lockdown

Thousands of Queenslanders are offering a foster home to animals big and small as the RSPCA faces a potential lockdown of its care centres.

The charity is combing through more than 3000 foster caring applications as it races to find homes for its animals.

Operators fear centres here will be forced to shutdown temporarily, as has happened in the UK.

“As you can imagine we’d like to get as many animals as possible out into the community,” Michael Beatty, spokesman for RSPCA Queensland said.

“In these uncertain times I think people realise just how much comfort animals bring to our lives.

“In times of stress they help us to remain calm.”

Adoptions by appointment are still going ahead, but spacing and social distancing restrictions mean that process has slowed.

“It’s also a possibility that with a lockdown no volunteers are allowed onsite which will make life even more challenging,” he added.

“They’re our lifeblood.”