Pet fostering as Qld RSPCA fears lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The RSPCA in Queensland is seeking foster carers as it faces a potential lockdown of its centres. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Pet fostering as Qld RSPCA fears lockdown

By Sonia Kohlbacher

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 14:23:39

Thousands of Queenslanders are offering a foster home to animals big and small as the RSPCA faces a potential lockdown of its care centres.

The charity is combing through more than 3000 foster caring applications as it races to find homes for its animals.

Operators fear centres here will be forced to shutdown temporarily, as has happened in the UK. 

“As you can imagine we’d like to get as many animals as possible out into the community,” Michael Beatty, spokesman for RSPCA Queensland said.

“In these uncertain times I think people realise just how much comfort animals bring to our lives.

“In times of stress they help us to remain calm.”

Adoptions by appointment are still going ahead, but spacing and social distancing restrictions mean that process has slowed.

“It’s also a possibility that with a lockdown no volunteers are allowed onsite which will make life even more challenging,” he added.

“They’re our lifeblood.”

Latest sport

cricket

Burgled Test skipper's healthy perspective

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when he found his car broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

Australian rules football

All AFL clubs will survive: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

soccer

Mariners stood down, PFA seeks FFA help

The PFA is demanding Central Coast reverse a decision to stand down their A-League players and staff after receiving confirmation of the Mariners' actions.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8 next year, Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee have announced.

news

virus diseases

Businesses switch to making virus supplies

The federal government has lavished praise on Australian businesses turning their hand to making coronavirus supplies during the outbreak.

sport

cricket

Burgled Test skipper's healthy perspective

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when he found his car broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.