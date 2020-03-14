Peter Dutton contracts coronavirus

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for coronavirus but the prime minister’s office insists no other cabinet members are affected.

After waking on Friday morning with a temperature and sore throat, Mr Dutton admitted himself for a test which came back positive and he has remained in hospital in Queensland.

“I feel fine and will provide an update in due course,” he said in a statement.

He attended Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in person but joined Thursday’s session of the National Security Committee via video link.

The deputy Chief Medical Officer told Prime Minister Scott Morrison that only those who had close contact with Mr Dutton in the 24 hours before Friday’s symptoms need to self-isolate or be tested.

“That does not include the prime minister or any other members of the cabinet,” a spokesperson for the prime minister said in a statement.

Mr Dutton travelled to the US late last week for meetings in Washington where he met president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and US Attorney General William Barr.