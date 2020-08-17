Discover Australian Associated Press

Deputy PM Winston Peters is backing calls to postpone the NZ election due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Peters joins calls to delay NZ election

By Ben McKay

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 14:41:54

New Zealand’s deputy PM Winston Peters has sided with the opposition to ask Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to postpone the country’s election.

A COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland, the country’s first in 102 days, prompted calls for Ms Ardern to delay the poll beyond the scheduled September 19 date.

On Sunday, Mr Peters dramatically intervened in the debate just hours before Ms Ardern was due to announce her decision, revealing he wrote to her on Friday outlining “real concerns about the state of preparedness of the Electoral Commission”.

“Our health response must come first and politics second. That remains our view as the case numbers rise each day,” Mr Peters said.

“There is now no ability to conduct a free and fair election if the Prime Minister decides to hold the General Election on September 19.

“New Zealand First believes we risk undermining the legitimacy of the election result, creating an awful precedent which could be abused by the Prime Minister’s successors.”

Together, the opposition National party and government partners New Zealand First, amount to a parliamentary majority, which could force Ms Ardern’s hand.

In a shambolic press conference late on Sunday, the 75-year-old halted questions as he thought he heard a possum inside Parliament House.

Mr Peters said he retained confidence in the government, which should avert a constitutional mess.

Ms Ardern is due to announce her decision at 10am NZST (8am AEST) on Monday, ahead of the already once-deferred dissolution of Parliament.

The Labour leader announced September 19 as her chosen polling day back in February, before the arrival of COVID-19 to New Zealand.

National leader, and alternative PM, Judith Collins, said deferring the election to November, or even next year, was “the right and fair thing to do”.

“1.7 million New Zealanders are in lockdown at the moment and can’t go about their normal business. They’re worried about their health and their businesses,” she told TVNZ.

The Electoral Commission has stated it can run the poll safely under alert ‘level two’ conditions – which include social distancing and caps on gatherings.

Auckland is currently under a ‘level three’ lockdown, while the rest of New Zealand has been placed at ‘level two’ settings.

Both settings are due to expire on August 26.

That leaves just 10 days for parties to resume their campaigning in New Zealand’s biggest city and for the first advance polling stations to open.

Recent polling has Ms Ardern on track for a runaway victory, with both National and NZ First struggling.

