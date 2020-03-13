Philippine president to have virus test

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be tested for the coronavirus after he met cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people and have now self-quarantined.

Duterte has no symptoms of COVID-19 but wants to make sure he is healthy and can continue to engage with the public, says Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, a former presidential aide who still accompanies Duterte to official functions.

“Considering that some cabinet members we engage with regularly have been exposed to individuals who were tested positive of COVID-19 …. it is just prudent for us to take precautionary measures in compliance with the advice of our health officials,” Go said on Thursday.

Go, who had been an aide to Duterte for years before being elected to the Senate last year, told reporters he and Duterte planned to be tested but did not elaborate.

At least five cabinet members, including Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, have said they were exposed separately to COVID-19 patients and decided to self-quarantine.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said some finance officials who had been with Dominguez later gave a news briefing to reporters at a presidential palace briefing room, which would now be disinfected along with a media working area.

“Some members of the Malacanang press corps who covered the economic briefing also deemed it best to undergo self-quarantine,” Andanar said, referring to journalists regularly covering presidential palace events.

Quarantines and avoiding or restricting public interactions has been a primary method of trying to prevent the spread of the virus.

Philippine health officials have reported 49 cases of infections and two people, a Chinese and a Filipino, have died.