Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Manila and nearby provinces have gone back into lockdown after a surge in coronavirus cases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Philippines back under virus lockdown

By Adrian Portugal

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 20:32:06

Philippine police have deployed road blocks to enforce a tough new lockdown on about 28 million people in the capital Manila and nearby provinces as the country reported the region’s biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases.

The area, which accounts for most economic activity in the nation and a quarter of the population, has gone back into lockdown for two weeks after restrictions were relaxed in June.

The eased restrictions, in an effort to revive the economy, led to infections soaring more than six-fold to 112,593 and deaths more than doubling to roughly 2100, piling pressure on a beleaguered healthcare sector.

The health ministry on Tuesday reported 6352 new cases, marking the biggest daily jump in infections in Southeast Asia and after posting a record rise in five of the past six days.

In a new blow for the economy, authorities have suspended public transport and made restaurants take-away only, while barbershops and salons have closed, hitting livelihoods.

“There’s really nothing we can do but follow the measures given by the government,” said Cipriano Quirante, 57, a dispatcher at a taxi firm.

Restaurant manager Charlito Imperial said usually there were long lines at his premises but by midday he had had only three take-away customers.

Police ringed urban areas with roadblocks and checkpoints to restrict movement, with only one member of every household allowed to go out to buy food and essentials.

President Rodrigo Duterte late on Sunday announced the new lockdown, marking a return to the strict quarantine measures in force from mid-March to May.

But the presidential palace on Tuesday warned the new restrictions could not be prolonged.

“The economy can no longer bear a longer lockdown,” Harry Roque, Duterte’s spokesman, told a news briefing. “Our message to the people is to take care of your health so you can still make a living.” 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Miers stars as Geelong down Kangaroos

Gryan Miers has booted four goals to help Geelong defeat North Melbourne by 33 points in their round-10 AFL clash at the Gabba.

soccer

Phoenix lock in A-L finals with Roar draw

Wellington Phoenix have locked in a place in the A-League finals with a game to spare after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been fined for misconduct after shoving the head of Brisbane's Alex Witherden's into the turf during their AFL clash.

motor racing

Supercars' first Darwin round postponed

Supercars have postponed the Darwin Triple Crown for a week with some teams to enter isolation upon arrival in the Northern Territory until at least Monday.

rugby league

Swap reports unfair to Norman: McGregor

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor says speculation over the NRL future of Corey Norman, who he dropped this week, is unfair.

news

politics

Australian killed in massive Beirut blast

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed an Australian was killed in a deadly blast that sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

sport

Australian rules football

Miers stars as Geelong down Kangaroos

Gryan Miers has booted four goals to help Geelong defeat North Melbourne by 33 points in their round-10 AFL clash at the Gabba.

world

disaster and accident

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.