A task force has recommended the Philippines ease one of the world's toughest lockdowns in Manila. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Largest one-day rise in Philippines cases

By Karen Lema

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 18:28:55

The Philippines has reported 17 more coronavirus deaths and 539 new infections, the largest number of cases reported in a day since the first detection of the virus in the country.

In a bulletin, the health ministry on Thursday said total infections had risen to 15,588 and deaths had reached 921. The number of recovered patients was 3598.

The Philippines’ coronavirus task force has recommended President Rodrigo Duterte ease one of the toughest and longest lockdowns in the world for Manila residents, who have endured almost 11 weeks of restrictions. The capital accounts for most of the nation’s coronavirus cases and deaths.

Manila’s lockdown this weekend will surpass the 76-day quarantine of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first outbreak of the coronavirus was detected.

The recommendation came even as daily infections this week were the highest since April 6. Confirmed cases in the preceding six days comprised almost 11 per cent of the total 15,049 recorded, of which 904 led to deaths.

Health authorities have missed a target of testing 30,000 people a day, with almost 290,000 conducted since January, equivalent to about 0.26 per cent of the 107 million population.

Duterte will announce his decision later on Thursday in an address to the nation.

“This is really a compromise – the need to reopen the economy and the need to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a regular briefing.

Restrictions on commerce and movement have dealt a blow to the Philippines’ consumption-driven economy, which is facing its biggest contraction in 34 years. The economy unexpectedly shrank 0.2 per cent in the first quarter and was expected to fare worse in the second.

Under the more-relaxed rules, in place from June 1 to 15, if approved, local officials can still place communities deemed as high risk under lockdown.

Under the recommendations, gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed, workplaces, shops and some public transportation will reopen and movement in and out of Manila will be permitted.

Schools, universities, tourist destinations and dine-in restaurants will stay closed, however, while stay-at-home orders will remain for the elderly and children.

