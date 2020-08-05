Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar have battled to a a draw in the A-League clash in Newcastle. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Phoenix lock in A-L finals with Roar draw

By Anna Harrington

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 20:16:50

Wellington Phoenix have locked in an A-League finals berth after a spirited 1-1 draw with Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Scott McDonald broke the deadlock for Brisbane on Wednesday night with a spectacular individual effort in the 61st minute before Gary Hooper responded with the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

The result took Wellington to 41 points, ensuring they cannot drop out of the top six.

Superb saves and blocks from both sides defined the first half with Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young and his Phoenix counterpart Stefan Marinovic keeping the contest a stalemate.

The first major chance came in the 24th minute when Young denied Steven Taylor’s excellent header.

Brisbane almost broke the deadlock in the 29th with Marinovic just tipping Dylan Wenzel-Hall’s strike over the crossbar.

A minute later, Phoenix defender Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi saved an almost-certain goal when he flung himself in front of McDonald’s close-range shot

In the 45th minute, Young pulled off a spectacular one-handed save to deny a clever chip from Hooper to keep the score level at halftime.

The Phoenix started brighter in the second half but it was McDonald who broke the deadlock in the 61st minute.

Jay O’Shea slid a ball through to McDonald, who dribbled away from multiple Wellington defenders and cut onto his left foot, ripping a superb effort from the edge of the box for his sixth goal in as many games.

Three minutes later, Young denied Phoenix young gun Reno Piscopo with another excellent save.

Wellington spurned a golden opportunity to equalise in the 68th minute when Liberato Cacace whipped a ball in from the left but Hooper put his tap-in wide.

Hooper made amends for his miss in the 82nd minute.

A ball into the area was met by Cacace, whose header came back off the post and into the path of Hooper who could not miss.

Hooper appeared to injure his hamstring while scoring but played out the game with neither team able to snare a winning goal.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Miers stars as Geelong down Kangaroos

Gryan Miers has booted four goals to help Geelong defeat North Melbourne by 33 points in their round-10 AFL clash at the Gabba.

soccer

Phoenix lock in A-L finals with Roar draw

Wellington Phoenix have locked in a place in the A-League finals with a game to spare after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been fined for misconduct after shoving the head of Brisbane's Alex Witherden's into the turf during their AFL clash.

motor racing

Supercars' first Darwin round postponed

Supercars have postponed the Darwin Triple Crown for a week with some teams to enter isolation upon arrival in the Northern Territory until at least Monday.

rugby league

Swap reports unfair to Norman: McGregor

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor says speculation over the NRL future of Corey Norman, who he dropped this week, is unfair.

news

politics

Australian killed in massive Beirut blast

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed an Australian was killed in a deadly blast that sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

sport

Australian rules football

Miers stars as Geelong down Kangaroos

Gryan Miers has booted four goals to help Geelong defeat North Melbourne by 33 points in their round-10 AFL clash at the Gabba.

world

disaster and accident

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.