Wellington Phoenix want assurances player can train together during their isolation period. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Phoenix want FFA assurances before flight

By Daniel Gilhooly

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 10:11:01

Wellington Phoenix have delayed their flight to Sydney, demanding assurances from A-League bosses they will be able to train together while in self isolation.

Wellington officials had agreed to play out the remainder of the season in Australia, which was the only way for the league to be completed under the coronavirus travel restrictions.

However, the Phoenix have delayed their trans-Tasman flight for at least 24 hours while details around their stay are clarified with Football Federation Australia.

General manager David Dome said it was “non negotiable” that the players were able to train together during their first 14 days in Sydney while they undergo their isolation requirements.

Dome said an isolated training facility had been identified and given the green light by NSW Health but there are further logistical demands the Phoenix want met.

“The current plan is to fly out Wednesday afternoon, pending a successful resolution of some of our major issues,” Dome told Radio Sport.

“We have come up with a solution to base ourselves in Australia but we won’t go until we are comfortable that the logistics around that stay in Australia is acceptable to us.

“Absolutely mandatory in all of that is the ability to train in that two weeks.”

Dome said asking professional athletes to be inactive for two weeks and then perform would be “madness”.

It is understood the players and support staff will be able to “group isolate”, meaning they can live and train together but not come into contact with others during the first two weeks.

Plans around catering delivery and cleaning are still to be clarified.

Another of Dome’s concerns is the revamped draw, which is believed to have been completed but not yet witnessed by the Phoenix.

They and the Melbourne Victory, who have begun self-isolation after returning from Wellington on Monday, will both have two games rescheduled.

Dome accepts it will be an intense run of games for third-placed Wellington but he wants them scheduled as fairly as possible.

“If the draw looks acceptable, along with some of the logistics, we will be on that plane tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

Dome said there hadn’t been a single complaint from the players and he expected the entire squad to travel, including defender Luke DeVere, whose wife is expecting to give birth this month.

