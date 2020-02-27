Discover Australian Associated Press

Julian Assange says he is struggling to communicate with his lawyers from the courtroom dock. Image by AP PHOTO

media

Assange’s bid to be freed from the dock

By Marty Silk

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 02:56:35

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wants to be freed from the dock to sit with his lawyers at his extradition hearing in London.

Assange’s barrister Edward Fitzgerald made the suggestion after the Australian told the court he was struggling to concentrate and communicate with his lawyers privately.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser asked Assange’s solicitor Gareth Pierce to check if her client was “right to carry on” after he had been closing he eyes for long periods of Wednesday’s hearing.

But instead of talking with Ms Pierce, Assange addressed the judge.

“I am as much a participant in these proceedings as I am watching Wimbledon,” he said in the Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

“I cannot communicate with my lawyers or ask them for clarifications without the other side seeing. There has been enough spying on my lawyers already.

“What is the point of asking if I can concentrate if I cannot participate.”

Assange’s lawyers say the US government spied on his meetings with members of his legal time while in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

After a five-minute adjournment, Assange’s lawyers returned and asked the judge if he could come out of the dock and sit on the bench with them.

“This is a gentle man of intellectual nature, there is no reason why he should not sit with us,” Fitzgerald said.

‘It is your call madam, you can deal with the court as you see fit.”

Judge Baraitser appeared taken aback at the unexpected request and asked for the other side’s opinion.

James Lewis QC, for the US government, said he wasn’t sure if it would be a risk to allow Assange out of the dock.

He gave the example of a High Court defendant being allowed to sit in court while handcuffed to an officer. 

“From the prosecution’s point of view we take a neutral stance … we will oppose bail,” he said.

Judge Baraister said she was uncertain about the risk of freeing Assange from the dock and ruled for the defence to make a formal bail application for him to sit on the bench.

Fitzgerald said the team would consider an application for courtroom bail overnight.

Assange has been charged in the US with 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act and one of conspiring to commit computer intrusion over the leaking and publishing of thousands of classified US diplomatic and military files in 2010.

The charges carry a total of 175 years’ imprisonment.

