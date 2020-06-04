Pickett considered for Tigers’ ruck duties

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Marlion Pickett could be thrust into some ruck duties when Richmond face Collingwood in the AFL. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Pickett considered for Tigers’ ruck duties

By Oliver Caffrey

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 13:14:59

Another extraordinary chapter could be added to the Marlion Pickett story with Richmond’s grand final hero a chance to ruck when the Tigers restart their AFL premiership defence.

Pickett, at just 184cm, could be thrust into ruck duels when the Tigers reboot the season against Collingwood next Thursday night.

The Tigers are weighing up whether to select two ruckmen or search for extra run to cope with shortened quarters during the coronavirus-affected season.

Richmond have a history of throwing undersized midfielders into the ball-ups, with Shaun Grigg famously doing that job when the Tigers broke their 37-year premiership drought in 2017.

Tigers assistant coach Justin Leppistch said big men Toby Nankervis and Ivan Soldo impressed during a match simulation session at Punt Rd on Thursday, but their performances might not be enough to guarantee a spot in the best 22.

“We liked the look of both rucks out there today but we’ve got some options; whether we play the old Shaun Grigg role with a Marlion Pickett,” Leppistch told reporters.

“All those things are getting tossed up.

“I think the idea with Grigg is that he didn’t compete that heavily in the ruck contest, it was more about having the extra midfielder and using his smarts to get an advantage out of that.

“You’re never going to get a hit-out advantage with an undersized ruckman.

“We didn’t really try Shaun Grigg (in the ruck at training) either. 

“I throw (Pickett’s) name out there because he’s one of the more mobile leaner type midfielders who could do that.”

If Pickett does contest ruck duties against the Magpies he will be giving up almost 20cm in height to All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy.

Collingwood’s ruck-forward Mason Cox is even taller than Grundy at 211cm.

The round two clash on June 11 will be Pickett’s third AFL game after he backed up his dream grand final debut against GWS last September with 14 possessions against Carlton in March’s season opener.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pickett considered for Tigers' ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will be giving up 20cm in height if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

news

crime, law and justice

Teens to be charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls will be charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

world

politics

Ex defence head Mattis denounces Trump

Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has condemned President Donald Trump as deliberately divisive, and called on Americans to unite 'without him'.