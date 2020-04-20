Piracy claims over Malcolm Turnbull’s book

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Malcolm Turnbull's publisher says a digital version of his memoir was given to government staffers. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Piracy claims over Malcolm Turnbull’s book

By Matt Coughlan

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 09:01:21

Senior cabinet ministers were sent pirated copies of Malcolm Turnbull’s new memoir, and his publisher has blamed one of Scott Morrison’s staff.

Nick Louw, a senior adviser to the prime minister, has reportedly apologised for circulating the copies of A Bigger Picture, ahead of its public release on Monday.

Mr Turnbull told Guardian Australia Mr Louw had contacted his lawyers and acknowledged he had circulated the digital version of the book to 59 acquaintances.

The former Liberal prime minister said the only reason for circulating copies in large numbers would be to reduce earnings from regular sales.

“This is a matter of principle. Copyright theft costs hundreds of jobs,” he told the Guardian in a report published on Sunday evening.

Publisher Hardie Grant claims someone in Mr Morrison’s office had circulated the book to people who then reported the “illegal edition”.

The publisher’s law firm HWL Ebsworth, which is also representing Mr Turnbull, sent a cease and desist notice to the staff member.

“Piracy is a problem for bestselling books,” Hardie Grant chief executive Sandy Grant said in a statement.

“Our lawyers have taken immediate action to make it clear we intend to take action against the person seemingly distributing A Bigger Picture widely and illegally, as well as any site sharing the file.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne denied the copy she was sent came from the prime minister’s office.

“I’ve received and deleted and I would encourage anyone who has received (it) to do the same thing,” she told the ABC.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said a personal friend outside the government sent him the book.

“I received it on WhatsApp and I deleted it immediately – I didn’t think (it) was appropriate,” he told reporters.

He said it wasn’t fair to take away the livelihoods of people trying to make an honest dollar.

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has a chapter dedicated to him, titled “Barnaby and the bonk ban”, about his spectacular falling out with Mr Turnbull after his affair with a staffer became public.

Mr Joyce wasn’t sympathetic about the book being pirated.

“He never respected anyone’s confidence and it looks like no one respected his copyright,” he told Seven’s Sunrise on Monday.

“When Churchill had some spare time he wrote A History of the English-Speaking Peoples and won a Nobel Prize for literature.

“But Malcolm wrote this rubbish – it’s just a ‘get square’ book.”

The book presents a major headache for the coalition government as it casts Mr Morrison and various cabinet ministers in a poor light.

Mr Turnbull lost his prime ministership in 2018 and was replaced by Mr Morrison, who led the coalition to victory in the 2019 federal election.

Latest news

politics

Virus app could be key to economic restart

The federal government is linking the take up of a voluntary coronavirus contact tracing app to a faster restart for football and economic activity.

politics

Piracy claims over Malcolm Turnbull's book

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's memoir is being launched on Monday amid claims by the publisher a pirated copy was circulated within the government.

disease

NSW reports six new coronavirus cases

NSW has reported six new cases of COVID-19, with authorities satisfied with the low rate of infection but concerned about a west Sydney nursing home cluster.

politics

Tech giants to pay up for news content

The Morrison government is fast tracking a code of conduct to force digital giants to pay for Australian media content.

health

Two dead, 41 infected at NSW nursing home

A second person has died at a western Sydney aged care home where a quarter of all residents and 13 staff are now infected with the deadly coronavirus.

news

politics

Virus app could be key to economic restart

The federal government is linking the take up of a voluntary coronavirus contact tracing app to a faster restart for football and economic activity.

sport

rugby league

Cost re-structuring begins at NRL HQ

NRL staff have been told that their operations will remain leaner despite the league's plans to restart its competition in late May.

world

crime, law and justice

At least 10 dead in Canada shooting

At least 10 people have died in a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.