The crash of an Air India Express flight has caused deaths and critical injuries. Image by AP PHOTO

disaster and accident

Plane skids off runway in India; 16 dead

By AAP

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 04:07:31

A repatriation flight bringing home Indian nationals who’d been trapped overseas by coronavirus has crashed on landing in Kerala, killing at least 16 passengers and injuring 123 more.

Abdul Karim, a senior Kerala state police officer, said the dead included one of the pilots of the two-year-old Boeing 737-800 flying for Air India Express airline. He said at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition, and that rescue operations were over.

The plane, carrying 190 on board, flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in Kerala, India’s southernmost state.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri said the plane “overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 10.6 meters into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.”

An inquiry will be conducted by the ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, he said.

Dubai-based aviation consultant Mark Martin said that while it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, annual monsoon conditions appeared to be a factor.

“Low visibility, wet runway, low cloud base, all leading to very poor braking action is what looks like led to where we are at the moment with this crash,” Martin said, calling for the European Aviation Safety Agency and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to assist with the Indian government’s investigation.

It was a flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country, officials said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew on board the aircraft.

Amitabh Kant, who heads the government’s planning commission, said the runway is on a hilltop with deep gorges on either side, making it difficult to land.

“The incident happened because of heavy rains and poor visibility. This is truly devastating,” he told NDTV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode,” and that he had spoken to Kerala’s top elected official.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

rugby league

Broncos staff trio to undergo COVID tests

