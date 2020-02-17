Plans finalised for Aussies on cruise ship

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australians stranded on the Diamond Princess are waiting to find out if they will be evacuated. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Plans finalised for Aussies on cruise ship

By AAP

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 08:16:15

Australians stranded on a cruise ship off Japan because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak could soon be evacuated.

The Morrison government is considering a plan to bring Australians on the Diamond Princess home later this week, with a decision to be made as soon as Monday.

About 200 Australians are on the ship, which has been in quarantine in the port of Yokohama for more than two weeks.

Seventy more people on board were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday, bringing the number of cases from the ship to 355, with 16 of them Australians.

Those who tested positive for the virus are being treated in Japan.

Americans on board the Diamond Princess were being flown to the US on chartered planes from Sunday, while authorities in Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong and Italy have announced flights home for their citizens.

An Australian infectious disease expert is in Japan, assessing the situation on board the ship.

Federal cabinet minister Dan Tehan said the expert’s report would be finalised on Monday.

“We’re waiting to make sure that we’ve got everything in place so if a decision was made to assist with departures, that it would be as seamless as possible,” he told ABC radio.

“We want to make sure we’ve got the relevant medical advice to know if a decision was to be made, how we would go about looking after the passengers who are on the ship.”

Mr Tehan said the government would consider placing the evacuees in quarantine on Australian soil despite the cruise ship passengers having been in lockdown.

“If they did have to go to quarantine there would be a facility available where they could go for two weeks,” he said.

“We will take the guidance from the chief medical officer as to what’s the best available action to take to keep Australians safe.”

The Australians on board must pass a coronavirus test before they can be brought home, and elderly people will be given priority in the evacuation.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Australians who were also evacuated from Hubei province in China and who have been quarantined on Christmas Island for two weeks are due to head home on Monday.

Of the 15 coronavirus cases in Australia, six have been cleared and the remaining nine are all stable.

In China, the total number of people infected by the virus has risen to more than 68,500, with the number of deaths now at 1665.

Latest news

fire

Backpackers to help with bushfire recovery

The government hopes to encourage backpackers to join the rebuilding effort in Australia's bushfire-ravaged communities through changes to visa rules.

media

ABC case against AFP raids dismissed

The Federal Court has dismissed a legal bid by the ABC to block the Australian Federal Police from perusing documents seized in a 2019 raid.

disaster and accident

Channel plan to protect damaged Qld dam

Authorities hope a bypass channel will protect the damaged wall of a Queensland dam after a large hole appeared and forced residents to leave their homes.

virus diseases

Plans finalised for Aussies on cruise ship

About 200 Australians stranded on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan are waiting to find out whether they will be flown home.

natural disasters

Thousands attend Sydney's bushfire concert

Tens of thousands of people have headed to Sydney's ANZ stadium to see rock and roll legends and Gen Z pop stars perform at a bushfire relief concert.

news

fire

Backpackers to help with bushfire recovery

The government hopes to encourage backpackers to join the rebuilding effort in Australia's bushfire-ravaged communities through changes to visa rules.

sport

golf

Scott shares PGA Sunday lead at Riviera

Australian Adam Scott is sharing the lead midway through the final round of the US PGA Tour event in Los Angeles.

world

virus diseases

China says new virus cases slowing down

The Chinese Health Commission says the rate of new coronavirus cases is finally slowing, as Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise prepare to fly home.