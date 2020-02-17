Plans finalised for Aussies on cruise ship

Australians stranded on a cruise ship off Japan because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak could soon be evacuated.

The Morrison government is considering a plan to bring Australians on the Diamond Princess home later this week, with a decision to be made as soon as Monday.

About 200 Australians are on the ship, which has been in quarantine in the port of Yokohama for more than two weeks.

Seventy more people on board were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday, bringing the number of cases from the ship to 355, with 16 of them Australians.

Those who tested positive for the virus are being treated in Japan.

Americans on board the Diamond Princess were being flown to the US on chartered planes from Sunday, while authorities in Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong and Italy have announced flights home for their citizens.

An Australian infectious disease expert is in Japan, assessing the situation on board the ship.

Federal cabinet minister Dan Tehan said the expert’s report would be finalised on Monday.

“We’re waiting to make sure that we’ve got everything in place so if a decision was made to assist with departures, that it would be as seamless as possible,” he told ABC radio.

“We want to make sure we’ve got the relevant medical advice to know if a decision was to be made, how we would go about looking after the passengers who are on the ship.”

Mr Tehan said the government would consider placing the evacuees in quarantine on Australian soil despite the cruise ship passengers having been in lockdown.

“If they did have to go to quarantine there would be a facility available where they could go for two weeks,” he said.

“We will take the guidance from the chief medical officer as to what’s the best available action to take to keep Australians safe.”

The Australians on board must pass a coronavirus test before they can be brought home, and elderly people will be given priority in the evacuation.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Australians who were also evacuated from Hubei province in China and who have been quarantined on Christmas Island for two weeks are due to head home on Monday.

Of the 15 coronavirus cases in Australia, six have been cleared and the remaining nine are all stable.

In China, the total number of people infected by the virus has risen to more than 68,500, with the number of deaths now at 1665.