CEO of the Rugby League Players' Association (RLPA) Clint Newton. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Players have eye on NRL clubs in pay talks

By Scott Bailey

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 17:13:58

The financial stability of all 16 NRL clubs during the coronavirus will be a chief concern for the players’ union in one of the biggest meetings in the game’s history on Monday.

Both the NRL and Rugby League Players’ Association are confident a deal will be reached early this week on pay talks, with a Monday morning meeting set for all club bosses, player representatives and NRL executives.

In the teleconference, ARLC chairman Peter V’landys will tell clubs and the players he is still hopeful the season can resume by July 1, mitigating as much damage to the game as possible.

But officials are still planning for the worst-case scenario as they plan player payments and club grants in case the competition doesn’t restart before the September 1 deadline.

Player representatives from all 16 clubs spoke with V’landys and NRL chief Todd Greenberg on Sunday, along with South Sydney CEO Blake Solly and Brisbane counterpart Paul White.

It’s expected the players’ pay cut for the remainder of the year will sit around 75 per cent, after they have already been paid the first five months of their annual salary in full.

Their pay will continue to come out of club grants, making the viability of each side paramount.

If any club falls it will hurt the financials of the game through broadcast deals as well as the direct impact of player losses.

“(Sunday’s meeting) was both productive and passionate, and that’s what we expect from players because they love their clubs and they love the game,” RLPA boss Clint Newton said.

“They want to ensure we are protecting the future of the game and the 16 clubs.

“This type of discussion is something that the game has now committed to do more regularly moving forward. 

“That is, genuinely engaging with the RLPA and its members. Being open and transparent as a priority, but also having those tough conversations with each other.

“Clubs also need to be a part of that moving forward, which we welcome.”

Meanwhile V’landys insists clubs will be happy with their funding package and hopes it will be more than they would have expected.

A total of $1.2 million was promised to clubs last week, but that’s now likely to be more in a bid to keep them afloat through the toughest time in their histories.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to ensure that (every club is viable),” V’landys told AAP.

“I don’t know the underlying financial aspect of every club, but I am hoping payments will be more than they are expecting and with the cuts they have made.

“But it depends on other things, sponsorships that may not be made, funding grants from licensed clubs that may not be there any more.

“However we will do our bit to make sure each club is still there and viable.”

The NRL has been searching for its own ways to slash costs at head office during the downturn, with only skeleton staff still working.

Greenberg has already taken a 25 per cent pay cut in his role as CEO, and could take leave without pay himself if the competition does not resume this year.

The league will also cast an eye to what happens in overseas sport in terms of when they can restart, with most other major leagues called off well before the NRL.

