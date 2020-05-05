Players strike new pay deal with NRL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Warriors players train at their Tamworth base on Tuesday. Image by David Gray/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

By Matt Encarnacion

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 16:56:43

NRL players will resume group training on Wednesday after officially agreeing to a 20 per cent pay cut for the rest of the season. 

Teams are limited to training in groups of 10 this week, but are expected to be given the green light to resume full squad training next week. 

The development comes despite at least one player being forced to find alternative accommodation because of the strict biosecurity measures. 

Canterbury have confirmed one player, believed to be winger Marcelo Montoya, will have to move out due to his mother working in aged care. 

ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys remained bullish however, declaring the competition on track to start in three weeks. 

“It is full steam ahead for the resumption of the competition on May 28. All eyes will be on the NRL as the only live sport on television,” V’landys said on Tuesday.

“There will never have been more interest in rugby league than on May 28.”

“Rugby league is part of the social fabric of so many communities. 

“In these difficult times it will provide a tonic for so many seeking a form of normality during a period where nothing is normal.”

While most players spent Tuesday taking on board the coronavirus protocols, the Warriors got the jump on their rivals and trained while in quarantine in Tamworth. 

Melbourne are still seeking final approval to set up base in Albury. 

And while the league has yet to agree on a new broadcast deal with its networks, the players have already signed off on a slice of their income. 

“We said from the start we are all in this together and our players have proved that,” V’landys said. 

“Many of them are making significant sacrifices for the competition to re-start and that is not lost on anyone.”

“The New Zealand Warriors and the Melbourne Storm have had to leave their homes and their families and on behalf of all rugby league fans we thank them for that and we thank all players who will be living with stronger restrictions than current government health orders.”

Rugby League Players Association chief executive Clint Newton hailed the league for the haste in which the re-jigged deal was struck. 

“We worked through arguably the fastest and most collaborative process in the game’s history to secure clarity and clear direction for the industry and our members,” Newton said.

“We set a new standard which should become the hallmark for our industry which will give us the best chance to build a more sustainable and solid foundation for the game’s future.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

news

election

Constance in federal run as Barilaro barks

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to stand in Eden-Monaro as John Barilaro takes a bite out of Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

sport

rugby league

Nine casts doubt over future with NRL

It's not a given that the NRL is part of Channel Nine's future, according to the network's chief executive, Hugh Marks.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.