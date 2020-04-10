Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
RLPA boss Clint Newton says players want a new deal with the NRL with the season set to resume. Image by (AAP Image/James Gourley)

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

By Matt Encarnacion

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 16:36:29

The Rugby League Players Association will seek a new pay deal with the NRL following their intention to resume the competition in late May. 

The players union last week agreed to a 71 per cent pay cut with league office based on the entire season being wiped out by the coronavirus. 

The deal included a minimum 29.5 per cent share of additional revenue, however now RLPA boss Clint Newton wants to head back to the negotiating table. 

“We were still optimistic about getting the matches on,” Newton said on Friday. 

“Now it becomes about, well if we’re working towards (May 28), then you obviously have to take into consideration all the revenue we’re able to generate. 

“There’ll be a new discussion about the distribution percentages and the operational costs of putting the games on.” 

Earlier on Friday, ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys declared all talks with the RLPA had already been finalised. 

“The (collective bargaining agreement) always says that they get 29 per cent and we will honour that,” he said. 

Any new deal will likely hinge on the league’s talks with broadcasters on what value a restructured competition holds once its up and running again. 

Newton hopes the union will be involved in what could be potentially explosive discussions with The Nine Network and Fox Sports. 

“So we certainly would like to think that we’re going to be a part of those discussions,” Newton said. 

“Whether that means being in the room, that’s something we could work through.”

Without details on how many games will be played, Newton concedes it is difficult to assess this year’s broadcast revenue and how much it’ll cost to run them. 

Border restrictions could force Brisbane, North Queensland, Gold Coast and the Warriors to be isolated in Sydney, adding further expenditure. 

“Then you’ve got to try and forecast how long will that be required,” Newton said.

“And then if those border restrictions are lifted and we go back to chartered flights, then that’s a different operational expenditure model.”

Newton also admits more games doesn’t necessarily mean more money, with Nine possibly wanting to negotiate for a cheaper deal. 

The lack of a crowd could diminish the value of the television product, while a November finish will clash with cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. 

“Obviously the more matches, the more expense is going to be required, then it actually may not be better to play more matches,” Newton said. 

With teams expecting to be back training in early May, the NRL is likely to be under pressure to quickly sign off on deals with the broadcasters and the RLPA. 

“A lot of it’s going to depend on how it goes with the broadcasters before we know what numbers we’re dealing with, and then it’s about the distribution of those numbers,” Newton said.

