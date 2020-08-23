Discover Australian Associated Press

State border restrictions are hurting local farmers, the federal agriculture minister says. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Virus national death toll tops 500

By Colin Brinsden

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 14:35:23

The national COVID-19 death toll has topped 500, with many new fatalities again coming from the aged care sector in virus-hit Victoria.

A further 11 deaths in Victorian aged care facilities were reported on Sunday out of a total of 17.

It takes the state’s toll to 415 and the national total to 502.

Federal Labor on Monday will keep the heat on the Morrison government over its handling of the aged care sector during the coronavirus pandemic when parliament sits for the first time for 10 weeks.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen says the number of deaths in aged care homes during the crisis has been heartbreaking.

“At every test for the federal government they’ve failed when it comes to aged care,” Mr Bowen told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“It’s a clear federal government responsibility.There’s no shared responsibility for aged care despite Scott Morrison’s spin – it’s their job.”

Defending the government’s approach to the crisis, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said aged care was a vulnerable sector in the pandemic.

“If you have got a jurisdiction like Victoria where there is a massive outbreak … the aged care sector inevitably is particularly exposed,” Senator Cormann told reporters on Sunday.

He said the government had put more than $1 billion in place to support the sector during the pandemic. 

“But in the end, in the face of this sort of pandemic, there is a practical limit to how effective that sadly can be in the context of a virus like this,” Senator Cormann said.

Victoria also reported 208 new infections on Sunday, the first time above the 200 mark in three days.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said although the daily case numbers were “jumping around”, he expected they were on a downward trajectory.

“We’re not going to see 300 and 400 again (cases) in Victoria under my watch at least,” he told reporters on Sunday.

NSW recorded four new cases, including a hotel security guard who worked at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel.

NSW Health on Sunday said contact tracing was underway as they investigated the source of his infection and potential links to the other infected security guards. 

Queensland recorded just two new cases that were linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, with a total of nine cases now associated with that cluster after a worker was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.

“The results overnight are encouraging but of course we’re not out of the woods yet,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

Western Australia recorded one new case, an interstate traveller who had returned from overseas and tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

epidemic and plague

epidemic and plague

Vic COVID-19 strategy is working: premier

Victoria's chief health officer says the state won't see COVID-19 case numbers reach 300 or 400 again on his watch as the state recorded 208 new cases.

epidemic and plague

