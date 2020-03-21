Stay home: Qld officials’ COVID-19 warning

Another 40 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Queensland.

That brings the total number of cases to 184 as government and health officials urge Queenslanders to take seriously their advice.

Don’t go to the pub. Don’t visit your grandparents. Limit your interactions. Keep your distance in public.

“Every single one of us has a role,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged on Friday.

“And our role is to limit our social interaction.

“Do not go out unless it is essential. Do not go out unless you have to go out.”

There is no vaccine and no treatment for the virus.

Anyone returning from overseas must stay in their home for 14 days.

“It is absolutely important that you do not leave those premises and go to the shops or go to the movies or go shopping,” Ms Palaszczuk added.

“You must stay in your home and not move for those 14 days.”

The same rules apply to anyone who has the virus, is being tested for the virus, or has come into contact with someone who is sick with the virus or being tested for it.

People who are feeling unwell are also being encouraged to stay home.

Individuals diagnosed with the virus can phone 13-HEALTH for support to organise medication and food.

Anyone over the age of 60 who has a chronic illness is being told to limit their outings to the supermarket and the pharmacy.

Individuals must have at least four square metres to themselves at indoor gatherings of up to 100 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people.

“I know many of you would be thinking ‘It’s a Friday afternoon, it’s beautiful weather, I’m going to have a big night out,” Ms Palaszczuk added.

“Guess what? Now is not the time to do it.

“This is the time now we need everybody to go home, be with your family, sit on your back deck, have a glass of wine, spend time with your kids, talk to your friends.”

Health Minister Steven Miles and the medical experts advising the government are asking everyone to play their part.

“For the entire community, we need to reduce the number of people every person has contact with every single day,” Mr Miles said.

“If we do that, we will be able to reduce the rate of infection, reduce the number of people infected by each positive case.

“That’s why these additional social-distancing measures are so important.”

Access to some of the state’s remote Indigenous communities will be restricted and boarding school students from those communities will be returned home where possible over the next week.

A border restriction is also being imposed between Queensland and the Northern Territory to limit people crossing over.

The state budget will be pushed back from April.