"If we wish to reclaim the ground we lost, we cannot be too timid," PM Scott Morrison says. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

States take varied approach on virus rules

By Matt Coughlan

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 15:35:33

States and territories will reopen cafes, restaurants and shops at different paces under a three-stage national plan to relax coronavirus restrictions and guide Australia back to normal.

The first stage permits public gatherings of up to 10 people and a limited return of hospitality including cafes and restaurants.

People will work from home only if it suits them and their employer and home visits of up to five people will be allowed.

Libraries, community centres, playgrounds and fitness boot camps will be allowed to restart, along with auctions and local and regional travel.

South Australia will allow outdoor dining and reopen community centres and sports training from Monday and Queensland will adopt many of the changes from next weekend, while Western Australia and the Northern Territory had already announced some easing of restrictions.

Victoria and NSW, however, will wait until next week before making any decisions under the plan which was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison following the national cabinet meeting on Friday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews described the plan as a menu from which states could choose restrictions to relax.

“Let’s not give everything back. Let’s not throw away all the progress we’ve made by letting our frustration get the better of us,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

There will be no changes until at least Monday when Victoria’s state of emergency ends.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also flagged a cautious approach as her state and Victoria grapple with active outbreaks.

Queensland will allow dining and drinks at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for up to 10 people.

People will be allowed to travel 150km from home for day trips, while beauty therapists and nail salons can open for 10 people at a time.

Weddings and auctions with 10 people will be permitted, as will funerals with 20 people inside and 30 outside.

South Australian premier Stephen Marshall also said universities and TAFE colleges would be allowed to resume face-to-face learning, with the same funeral limits as Queensland.

The ACT is allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people from Saturday but dining at restaurants and cafes will not restart immediately.

While the Victorian premier calls it a menu, Mr Morrison says the guidelines are a road map out of the pandemic.

“This is the plan for a COVID-safe Australia,” the prime minister said on Friday.

Federal and state governments have agreed to a July target for implementing the third and final stage of the plan.

National cabinet will review the measures every three weeks.

Steps two and three will allow greater freedom, including gatherings of 100 people and interstate travel in the third stage.

Mr Morrison said the fear of going backwards should not stop the country from moving forwards.

“We know we need to be careful to preserve our gains. If we wish to reclaim the ground we lost, we cannot be too timid,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy urged Australians to stick to the strict physical distancing measures which have seen infections plummet.

“Please, keep that distancing. We could lose the battle that we have won so well so far,” he said.

