PM, Bill Gates share windows into virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison has spoken with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates about the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

PM, Bill Gates share windows into virus

By Paul Osborne

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 17:40:43

Scott Morrison has discussed the future of the World Health Organisation with one of its biggest donors.

The prime minister spoke with Bill Gates on Tuesday, just days after the Microsoft founder and philanthropist used a global broadcast organised by Lady Gaga to appeal for support for the embattled global health body.

Mr Morrison and Mr Gates are also understood to have discussed vaccines and the Indo-Pacific’s health challenges.

The Gates Foundation is one of the WHO’s biggest voluntary donors, providing $836 million over the past two years.

Mr Gates has been publicly critical of a decision by US President Donald Trump to suspend his country’s funding for the WHO.

The US is the largest donor to the WHO, providing more than $631 million in 2019 – about 15 per cent of its budget.

“Halting funding for the World Health Organisation during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Mr Gates tweeted recently.

“Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organisation can replace them.”

Mr Trump has argued the WHO failed to adequately “obtain, vet and share information” in a timely and transparent way, leaving a global trail of death and destruction.

Mr Morrison recently expressed some sympathy for Mr Trump’s criticisms, pointing to the way Australia pre-emptively declared a pandemic before the WHO.

Australia has worked closely with the WHO for more than seven decades.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

rugby union

Castle flags July Aussie rugby return

Rugby could return in the form of an Australian Super Rugby league in July, more than a month after the NRL's proposed May 28 resumption.

rugby union

Kearns promises cash will follow RA purge

Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns says the financial backing and business smarts are there to revive the code if change occurs in head office.

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

rugby league

Greenberg has no regrets over NRL exit

Former NRL boss Todd Greenberg has given his first interview since spectacularly walking away from the job on Monday.

news

politics

Refugee mounts coronavirus court challenge

An immigration detainee is launching court action against the federal government, arguing it failed to provide safe conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

world

homicide

Canada's worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.