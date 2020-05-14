PM calls inquiry into virus-linked disease

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
CMO Brendan Murphy (L) has been told by the PM to gather urgent medical advice on Kawasaki disease. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

PM calls inquiry into virus-linked disease

By Daniel McCulloch

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 16:04:53

The prime minister has ordered an urgent investigation into a coronavirus-linked illness suspected to have killed at least three children in the United States.

The new syndrome is known as paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome or PIMS-TS.

It is understood to be similar to Kawasaki disease which affects between 200 and 300 children each year in Australia.

“It’s not necessarily definitely associated with COVID-19 at the moment but it certainly is suggested that is the case,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said on Wednesday.

He said Australia had some of the world’s experts in Kawasaki disease and they would be advising the national cabinet, comprising the prime minister and state and territory leaders.

“So far there has not been a known increase in Kawasaki disease in Australia and no known cases of the new syndrome.”

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy earlier told a parliamentary inquiry it was unlikely Australia will see a spike in cases of the mysterious disease.

“It may appear in other countries with large volumes of infected people but because it’s so rare, it’s unlikely to appear in Australia,” Professor Murphy said.

“We’ve got alerts on it and we’re clearly watching it.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port and Crows destined for AFL hubs

Port Adelaide's preference is to relocate to a Queensland hub after South Australian health officials rejected travel exemptions for the state's two AFL clubs.

rugby league

NRL referees take dispute to Fair Work

Professional Rugby League Match Officials have lodged a dispute notice with the Fair Work Commission following the NRL's change to one referee.

rugby league

Titans' Kelly clear for NRL after flu shot

Gold Coast's Brian Kelly has had the flu shot and been cleared to rejoin his NRL teammates at training but Bryce Cartwright is yet to follow suit.

rugby league

Don't bow to NRL minority: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold can't see why the NRL would force his side to play home games in NSW to cater for players that have not had the flu shot.

cricket

Mooted domestic cuts concern cricketers

Cricket Australia's updated revenue forecasts will dictate the next stage of pay talks, with players concerned about the prospect of cuts to domestic cricket.

news

crime, law and justice

Murder accused Barbaro extradited to Vic

Ricardo Barbaro, wanted for questioning over the murder of a woman in Melbourne, has been extradited to Victoria after being arrested in Sydney.

sport

Australian rules football

Port and Crows destined for AFL hubs

Port Adelaide's preference is to relocate to a Queensland hub after South Australian health officials rejected travel exemptions for the state's two AFL clubs.

world

epidemic and plague

'New normals' tried as virus rules relaxed

The world is adapting to the realities of life with COVID-19, finding ways to cope with the "new normal" as countries try to salvage their battered economies.