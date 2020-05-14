PM calls inquiry into virus-linked disease

The prime minister has ordered an urgent investigation into a coronavirus-linked illness suspected to have killed at least three children in the United States.

The new syndrome is known as paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome or PIMS-TS.

It is understood to be similar to Kawasaki disease which affects between 200 and 300 children each year in Australia.

“It’s not necessarily definitely associated with COVID-19 at the moment but it certainly is suggested that is the case,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said on Wednesday.

He said Australia had some of the world’s experts in Kawasaki disease and they would be advising the national cabinet, comprising the prime minister and state and territory leaders.

“So far there has not been a known increase in Kawasaki disease in Australia and no known cases of the new syndrome.”

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy earlier told a parliamentary inquiry it was unlikely Australia will see a spike in cases of the mysterious disease.

“It may appear in other countries with large volumes of infected people but because it’s so rare, it’s unlikely to appear in Australia,” Professor Murphy said.

“We’ve got alerts on it and we’re clearly watching it.”