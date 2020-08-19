Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott Morrison has flatly rejected suggestions Australia is dumping cut-price wine in China. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM concerned by China wine dumping inquiry

By Daniel McCulloch

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 07:47:35

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is concerned about the impact a Chinese anti-dumping inquiry could have on Australian wine exports worth more than $1 billion a year.

China has launched an investigation into whether Australian winemakers are flooding the country with cheap wine and drowning out local producers.

Chinese authorities are also considering an investigation into whether Australian wine exports are unfairly benefiting from government subsidies.

“We are taking it seriously but we completely reject any suggestion that Australian wine is subsidised,” Mr Morrison told Seven’s Sunrise program on Wednesday.

“We completely reject any suggestion that there is dumping of Australian wine in China.”

The Chinese market accounts for almost 40 per cent of Australian wine exports.

The trade strike is the latest in a series of blows from Beijing as diplomatic relations continue to sour.

The relationship has been heavily strained by disputes over coronavirus, territorial claims in the South China Sea, Beijing’s security crackdown on Hong Kong and the decision to ban Huawei from Australia’s 5G network.

China recently imposed tariffs on Australian barley, suspended some beef imports and warned students and tourists against visiting.

Chinese state media has previously warned Australian wine could be targeted in the rolling diplomatic row.

The anti-dumping investigation is expected to run for a year.

