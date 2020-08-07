Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victorian senior students and young adults will be the target of a mental health funding boost. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

PM details Vic mental health funding boost

By AAP

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 12:45:19

An extra $5 million in federal government funding will go to mental health support in Victoria as people struggle with the coronavirus outbreak.

The focus for the new support will be on year 11 and 12 students and young adults, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says, with the money to be divided among three charities – Kids Helpline, Lifeline and Beyond Blue.

“This will particularly focus on year 11 and year 12 students, young people who have lost their jobs and tertiary students,” the prime minister said on Thursday.

“Mental health and suicide prevention is one of my government’s highest priorities.

“For Victorians these last few weeks have been devastating and the loss of freedom that comes from the first lockdown, now combined with the second one with the Victorian wave, not being able to connect with friends and loved ones, concerns about employment, all of this takes a toll.

“Young mums who won’t be able to have access to child care or have just gone through a long haul of home schooling now having to face another long haul of it. This will put incredible pressure on families.”

The prime minister said he would receive a report on Friday from national mental health commission chief executive Christine Morgan and deputy chief medical officer Ruth Vine on what extra mental health measures might be needed for Victoria.

The extra 10 psychological therapy sessions available for Victorians under Medicare will also start on Friday.

Meanwhile, if a family has a child who attends a disability program and the facility is not open, the prime minister said its NDIS plan can be used to have disability support workers visit at home. 

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

golf

Day has early lead at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has birdied the last hole to claim a share of the clubhouse lead at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

NBA

NBA star Simmons dislocates left kneecap

Boomers superstar Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap, Philadelphia 76ers have confirmed.

Australian rules football

Butler's Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

soccer

Milicic relishing Macarthur FC challenge

Inaugural Macarthur FC coach Ante Milicic is embracing the challenge of building the incoming A-League expansion club from the ground up.

news

politics

Business backs further JobKeeper revision

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will cost another $15.6 billion due to changes making it easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to be eligible.

sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

world

disaster and accident

US aid flows in wake of Lebanon explosion

Millions of dollars in aid and supplies are being sent to Lebanon after the deadly blast in Beirut which killed at least 130 people.