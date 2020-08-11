Discover Australian Associated Press

After rules changed late last week, Canberrans are unable to drive home through NSW from Victoria. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

PM hopes stuck Canberrans get border fix

By Rebecca Gredley

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 14:22:58

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged authorities to solve a travel restriction that has left ACT residents stranded at the Victorian border.

After rules changed late last week, Canberrans are unable to drive home through NSW from Victoria.

ACT Health has advised people the only way home is by flying to Canberra airport.

Mr Morrison says he doesn’t want to see people stranded.

He resolved the issue for Victorian politicians travelling through NSW to Canberra ahead of federal parliament.

“They’re quite unique circumstances, the convening of the parliament, but more broadly, I mean, I understand the NSW premier will be anxious in these circumstances,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

“I would hope between the ACT chief minister and the New South Wales premier, they might be able to resolve those matters.”

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr said NSW authorities were mainly concerned Canberra residents would stop at the border town of Albury on their way home.

Mr Barr has put forward solutions to address those issues.

“We have deployed every single avenue of diplomacy that is possible with NSW repeatedly over the past 48 hours,” he told reporters.

