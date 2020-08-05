Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has federal pandemic leave pay to all the states. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM offers pandemic leave pay to all states

By Matt Coughlan

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 07:59:08

The Morrison government will allow other states and territories to join Victoria in accessing $1500 pandemic payments for workers without sick leave.

Victorian workers will be able to access the payment designed to give workers the financial capability to stay home while isolating.

Unions and Labor have called for a national scheme to prevent outbreaks driven by people going to work when sick or waiting for test results.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there was an option for other states to receive the money.

“If other states or territories want to enter into a similar arrangement, then I’ll be making that offer to the states and territories if they wish to do that,” he told Seven’s Sunrise program on Wednesday.

“Of course, they are not facing the same level of challenge. The health advice we had out of Victoria was to do this.”

