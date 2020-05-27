PM, premiers to discuss federation reform

Scott Morrison will discuss changes to Australia’s federation and tax system when he meets with premiers and chief ministers again later this week.

The prime minister has indicated “everything is on the table” from the federal government’s perspective when it comes to tax reforms, aside from the GST.

“The national cabinet is meeting on Friday … we have already started talking about some of the federation reforms that are potentially possible and we’re working together on those,” he told the Seven Network.

State and federal leaders are desperate to kickstart productivity and breathe life into an economy battered by the coronavirus.

“If we’re going to come out of this stronger, which I believe we can, then these are the things that many have been in the too-hard basket for a long time,” Mr Morrison said.

“We have to take this opportunity where people can focus actually on the bigger picture, on the national interest, and not just on their own specific interest.”

Scrapping stamp duty in favour of land tax and imposing congestion charges instead of vehicle registration have been flagged by the states in recent years.

There has also been talk of continuing the work of the national cabinet beyond the coronavirus pandemic period, rather than reverting to the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) model.