PM, premiers to discuss federation reform

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
National cabinet will discuss changes to the federation and tax system when it meets on Friday. Image by Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM, premiers to discuss federation reform

By Daniel McCulloch

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 11:31:43

Scott Morrison will discuss changes to Australia’s federation and tax system when he meets with premiers and chief ministers again later this week.

The prime minister has indicated “everything is on the table” from the federal government’s perspective when it comes to tax reforms, aside from the GST.

“The national cabinet is meeting on Friday … we have already started talking about some of the federation reforms that are potentially possible and we’re working together on those,” he told the Seven Network.

State and federal leaders are desperate to kickstart productivity and breathe life into an economy battered by the coronavirus.

“If we’re going to come out of this stronger, which I believe we can, then these are the things that many have been in the too-hard basket for a long time,” Mr Morrison said.

“We have to take this opportunity where people can focus actually on the bigger picture, on the national interest, and not just on their own specific interest.”

Scrapping stamp duty in favour of land tax and imposing congestion charges instead of vehicle registration have been flagged by the states in recent years.

There has also been talk of continuing the work of the national cabinet beyond the coronavirus pandemic period, rather than reverting to the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) model.

Latest news

inquiry

Summer bushfires an ecological disaster

More than 300 animal and plant species listed as threatened nationally were in the path of the Black Summer bushfires, with many at risk of extinction now.

politics

PM, premiers to discuss federation reform

The prime minister and state and territory leaders will discuss tax changes and federation reforms when the national cabinet meets this Friday.

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

Two schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases among two students as most children returned to classrooms full-time.

politics

Summer bushfire response under microscope

Home Affairs and Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet officials will front a Senate inquiry to have their decisions around the summer bushfires scrutinised.

epidemic and plague

Virus-positive Queensland man, 30, dies

The death of a 30-year-old man in Blackwater in Queensland has taken Australia's COVID-19 death toll to 103.

news

inquiry

Summer bushfires an ecological disaster

More than 300 animal and plant species listed as threatened nationally were in the path of the Black Summer bushfires, with many at risk of extinction now.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.