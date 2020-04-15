PM puzzled by unfathomable animal markets

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WHO's support of the reopening of wet markets is "unfathomable", Scott Morrison says. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

PM puzzled by unfathomable animal markets

By Daniel McCulloch

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 15:28:00

Scott Morrison has scolded the World Health Organisation for supporting the reopening of wet markets.

The prime minister said it was “unfathomable” to back live animal markets, which were likely the cause of the killer coronavirus.

“I’m totally puzzled by this decision,” Mr Morrison told Nine on Tuesday.

Australia’s firm stance against wildlife markets could put the country on a collision course with the global health authority.

“We need to protect the world against potential sources of outbreaks of these types of viruses,” Mr Morrison said.

“It has happened too many times.”

Experts believe COVID-19 originated in an exotic market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Health Minister Greg Hunt is also unsettled by China’s plans to reopen the markets.

“There is a very real likelihood that this disease arose from a wet market in Wuhan – it’s clear that these are dangerous vectors,” Mr Hunt told the ABC.

“So we might disagree on this issue with some of the international authorities, but our job is to protect Australians, and I would imagine that around the world, the vast majority of people would have a similar view.”

Global leaders have urged China to ban the “deadly and diseased” food markets, but the World Health Organisation disagrees.

“With adequate facilities, proper regulation and good hygiene practices it is possible to have safe food sold in wet markets,” the organisation told The Australian.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese backed the prime minister’s strong statements.

“We need to make sure, and China needs to make sure, that this can’t happen again,” he told reporters.

“So, there needs to be appropriate protections put in place. Common sense tells you that that’s the case.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

virus diseases

Ricciardo will take pay cut: Renault boss

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo will accept to cut his salary to help his Renault team through the coronavirus crisis, says team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

news

crime

Reporter raid warrant invalid: High Court

Police will keep data taken from a journalist's mobile phone during a raid on her home despite the High Court deciding the warrant for the raid was invalid.

sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.