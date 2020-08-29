Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Scott Morrison says his family will take the Oxford vaccine if it proves successful. Image by Lisa Maree Williams/AAP PHOTOS

Health

PM replies to religious leaders on vaccine

By Daniel McCulloch

August 29, 2020

2020-08-29 12:02:39

The prime minister has publicly responded for the first time to prominent religious leaders threatening to boycott a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Scott Morrison, who is a practicing Christian, said his family would take the vaccine if it proves successful, despite scientists using cell lines from an electively-aborted foetus.

Catholic, Anglican and Greek Orthodox church leaders have expressed concerns about the vaccine being developed at Oxford University.

The three senior Sydney clerics sought assurances it would not be mandatory and nobody would be forced to prescribe or dispense it.

They also urged the prime minister to ensure an “ethically uncontroversial alternative” would be made available.

Mr Morrison said he was respectful of and sensitive to their views but would get the vaccine and recommend it to others once it cleared all clinical trials.

The prime minister pointed out the cells being used were cloned from others dating back to the 1970s.

“So it’s not current cells that have been taken from abortions or anything like that, this is stuff going back 40 years,” he told 2SM radio on Friday.

“And there are many vaccines at the moment that are out there currently in widespread use which draw on that.”

Mr Morrison said his job was to weigh religious objections against the public interest.

“In this case, given the concerns relate to things that happened 40 years ago, it’s not a current practice, personally I am comfortable with that,” he said.

“But I mean, these are personal judgments that people make and you’ve got to always be respectful of other people’s views.”

Australia has signed a letter of intent with vaccine developer AstraZeneca and Oxford University to manufacture and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, should the trials prove successful.

Cells derived from elective abortions have been used since the 1960s to manufacture vaccines against rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis A, and shingles.

They have also been used to fight diseases including haemophilia, rheumatoid arthritis and cystic fibrosis.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

cricket

Seven Network could drop cricket contract

The Seven Network could seek to terminate its contract to broadcast cricket with boss James Warburton describing Cricket Australia as a "train wreck".

rugby league

De Belin rape case set for Origin week

Jack de Belin's sexual assault case will coincide with the start of this year's State of Origin series, providing an unwanted distraction for the NRL.

tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

tennis

Serena eyes grand slam record in New York

With the US Open draw depleted, Serena Williams has her best chance yet to finally match Margaret Court's all-time record 24 grand slam singles titles.

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.