PM rushing to Canberra for aged care talks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An aged care home with dozens of coronavirus cases is under investigation. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

politics

PM rushing to Canberra for aged care talks

By Matt Coughlan

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 11:17:19

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will return to Canberra for crisis talks about deadly coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes.

Mr Morrison has cut short his planned tour of Queensland, as fears mount about more deaths of aged care residents across Melbourne.

“The urgency of the situation requires me to return to Canberra,” he told reporters on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday.

As of Monday, there were 683 active coronavirus cases among staff and residents at 61 Victorian aged care facilities.

Mr Morrison said Australian Defence Force officers and nurses had been used to plug staff shortages in one aged care home on Monday night after workers were stood down to isolate.

“The situation in Victoria aged care is very complex,” he said.

He said workforce issues had motivated the decision to return to Canberra for urgent talks.

“It’s not a simple issue,” the prime minister said.

“It would be nice to say that there are simple solutions to these complex problems, but there are not.

“There are no fail-safe or foolproof solutions that you can put in place.”

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has been tasked with ensuring communication with families is fixed after severe disruptions.

The bulk of the 161 coronavirus deaths in Australia have been people aged over 70, including 67 residents in aged care.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said for families with loved ones in aged care, the situation was the most terrifying moment of the pandemic.

“This is a catastrophe. This is a system which is in crisis,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

“This is a matter of heartbreak for families who are having to farewell loved ones – but not in person, in ICUs across the state.”

Mr Marles urged the federal government to address the “unfolding calamity”, accusing the coalition of using glib one-liners over action.

Latest news

health

Vic records 384 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Victoria has recorded 384 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 167.

health

Sydney venues shut over COVID, 14 cases

A number of restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut down this week after COVID-19 cases, while NSW has recorded 14 new cases.

politics

PM rushing to Canberra for aged care talks

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is cutting short his tour of Queensland to return to Canberra for urgent talks about the aged care coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

politics

Grave concern over virus hitting aged care

More coronavirus deaths of aged care residents are expected in coming days as Victoria's troubling infection rates continue to spike.

demonstration

Sydney BLM rally organisers lose appeal

NSW's Court of Appeal has found a judge had the authority to prohibit a Sydney Black Lives Matter rally planned for Tuesday.

news

health

Vic records 384 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Victoria has recorded 384 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 167.

sport

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

world

virus diseases

World faces prospect of second virus wave

A WHO official has praised Japan and Australia for having "good success in containing" COVID-19 but says the disease will return as restrictions are lifted.