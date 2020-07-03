Melbourne outbreak risking economic pain

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Some Melbourne suburbs have had to face a second round of lockdowns to stem the virus outbreak. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Melbourne outbreak risking economic pain

By Matt Coughlan

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 08:57:48

The Morrison government is concerned Melbourne’s coronavirus outbreak could threaten Australia’s economic recovery.

Dozens of suburbs across the city entered the second day of a reinstated lockdown on Friday after more than two weeks of double-digit case increases.

Senior cabinet minister Simon Birmingham vowed to put partisanship aside to work with the Victorian Labor government on squashing the disease.

“We have a situation in Victoria that is threatening the economic recovery that is so important for all of us,” he told Sky News on Friday.

“I absolutely fear that this is getting in the way of the economic recovery that is so important to saving the jobs of Australians.”

There were 77 new coronavirus cases detected in Victoria on Thursday.

More than 330 people in the state have contracted the disease without a known source.

Victoria’s Andrews government is under pressure after serious breaches were alleged in hotel quarantine and a coronavirus-infected man left his two-week stint without being tested.

Senator Birmingham said the federal government was not interested in blame games, despite the state opposition calling for Health Minister Jenny Mikakos to be sacked.

“We’re interested in working with Victoria, acknowledging the failings that have happened in Victoria and trying to make sure they get on top of that.”

He wants the outbreak to become a model for dealing with other infection spikes.

Across the rest of the country, there were eight new cases in NSW.

One of those was the supermarket worker who tested positive after spending two weeks in Melbourne hotel quarantine.

Health authorities in the inner-west Sydney suburb of Balmain have urged people to be alert to the disease’s symptoms because of the case.

The man had been in hotel quarantine from June 11 to June 26 after flying from Bangladesh and tested positive on the fourth day of his quarantine period.

He then flew from Melbourne on June 26 and returned to work the next day with his employer noticing he had minor symptoms.

The Northern Territory has also recorded its first case since early April, with the infection linked to one of Melbourne’s hotspots.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

Balmain residents are nervous after a supermarket worker tested positive to the virus, the mayor says, as NSW Health urged anyone with symptoms to get tested.

virus diseases

Melbourne outbreak risking economic pain

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has expressed fear that Melbourne's coronavirus infection spike could risk scuttling Australia's economic comeback.

politics

Indigenous leaders in Closing the Gap deal

Ahead of a national cabinet meeting on July 10, Indigenous leaders and ministers will meet to finalise an agreement on health, jobs and education.

politics

Cormann to quit federal politics: report

Finance Minister Matthias Cormann will reportedly quit federal politics before the end of this year, with speculation he may take up a job with the OECD.

inquiry

Firefighters appear at bushfires inquiry

The natural disasters royal commission will hear directly from firefighters who were on the ground during Australia's unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires.

news

epidemic and plague

Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

Balmain residents are nervous after a supermarket worker tested positive to the virus, the mayor says, as NSW Health urged anyone with symptoms to get tested.

sport

Australian rules football

Saints, Blues uncertain on AFL hubs

St Kilda and Carlton have left the field at Marvel Stadium after their AFL clash wondering when they will play in their home state of Victoria again.

world

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.